Shipt Launches Free Shipt Membership for Visa Consumer Credit Cardholders in the U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the shopping and delivery marketplace, today announced an exclusive new benefit with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, to provide free Shipt membership to the millions of Visa consumer credit cardholders¹ in the U.S. that enroll in the benefit. Representing half of U.S. market share², Visa leads their industry. Now, all U.S. Visa consumer credit cardholders can enroll to get free delivery of groceries and other home essentials on all Shipt marketplace orders over $35, from both national brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS, and Target and a variety of beloved neighborhood grocers.



"When we began discussing this opportunity, it became immediately apparent that Shipt and Visa value investment in innovative solutions and above-and-beyond customer service," said Kelly Caruso, CEO at Shipt. "Together, we're proud to offer Visa consumer credit cardholders the benefit of time savings and convenience by leveraging a network of trusted Shipt Shoppers who are committed to getting you exactly what you want, when you want it."

"On-demand-delivery has become an essential and valuable part of the shopping experience for many Americans," said Brian Cole, Head of Product, North America, Visa. "We are thrilled to bring millions of Visa consumer credit cardholders access to Shipt's services to experience the ease and convenience of getting their groceries, goods and essentials delivered in as soon as one hour."

On-demand delivery became essential for many American households over the course of the pandemic. While nearly 30 percent³ of American consumers have made online grocery shopping part of their routine, the Shipt benefit for Visa' consumer credit cardholders can help fast-forward adoption of same-day delivery by allowing millions to try Shipt for free. While there have been partnerships between delivery companies and card issuers in the past, this Shipt benefit for Visa consumer credit cardholders is made available to all Visa consumer credit card issuers.

Shipt is a true partner to retailers across categories, working hand-in-hand with them to grow business together. Shipt's exclusive new benefit for Visa consumer credit cardholders will help their retailers reach this new segment of customers. The launch culminates a period of fast-paced growth for Shipt, which included a year of adding more than 30 retail partners and tripling its shopper base to meet consumer demand.

Visa consumer credit cardholders in the U.S. will not only benefit from access to free delivery on orders over $35 – but free delivery in as soon as one hour from a company that prioritizes people through their platform. Shipt continually launches new in-app capabilities that meet the rapidly changing needs of today's consumers where they are, such as the new dietary preferences and preferred shopper features, while Shipt Shoppers stand ready to handle any special requests or last-minute changes.

Cardholders can enroll their Visa consumer credit card to receive free Shipt membership in order to get free same-day delivery on orders over $35. All Visa U.S. consumer credit cardholders are now eligible to create a Shipt account and receive the following benefits, as applicable:

Visa Infinite: Up to three years of free Shipt membership, with free delivery on orders $35+. 1

Up to three years of free Shipt membership, with free delivery on orders $35+. Visa Signature: Three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders $35+. 1

Three months of free Shipt membership, then nine months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders $35+. All other Visa U.S. Consumer Credit Cards: One month of free Shipt membership, then three months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders $35+. 1

One month of free Shipt membership, then three months of membership at 50% off, with free delivery on orders $35+. Certain Offer Terms apply, visit shipt.com/offer-terms-for-visa to learn more.

To unlock the Shipt benefit for Visa consumer credit cardholders, cardholders can visit www.shipt.com/visa.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Free delivery applies to orders over $35 as part of a Shipt membership. Orders with alcohol may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Additional terms apply. To see a full list of Offer Terms, visit shipt.com/offer-terms-for-visa Motley Fool / Nilson Report Kantar ShopperScape 2021 YTD through August

