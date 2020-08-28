Shipt Partners with Candace Cameron Bure to Celebrate Back-To-School Season with the 'Shipt Shuffle Challenge'

While back-to-school school routines may be anything but normal this year, the 'Shipt Shuffle Challenge' was developed to transform the unordinary school season into a celebratory one with some fun and easy moves everyone can get behind. Kicked off by dance challenge enthusiast and mom of three, Candace Cameron Bure, fans can check out @candacecbure 's Instagram channel or search #ShiptShuffle to learn the dance and join in on the fun.

The brand-new interactive dance challenge is easier than ever to join, and Shipt is giving away a Shipt one year membership and free groceries for a year ($5,000 value) to five lucky winners to keep them going all year long. Anyone who recreates and posts their 'Shipt Shuffle Challenge' dance on Instagram or Instagram Reels with the hashtags #ShiptShuffle and #Sweepstakes and follows and tags @Shipt, will be entered to win. For more details, visit Shipt's blog .

"I love dancing. It's something I've been doing with the kids while stuck at home, so I jumped at the opportunity to help Shipt launch this challenge," said Candace Cameron Bure. "As a mom of three, I know how hectic the back-to-school season can be, and this year will be even more challenging, so let's give everyone a reason to celebrate and dance their way into the new school year regardless of what that looks like!"

Shipt makes getting back-to-school essentials easier and more convenient than ever through its network of retail partners such as Office Depot and Target, and same-day delivery from its trusted personal shoppers.

"We know back-to-school looks much different this year, so we want to help - whether that's delivering school supplies, grocery essentials or just allowing you and your family to laugh and dance together," said Molly Snyder, Chief Communications Officer at Shipt. "We're thrilled to partner with more than 100 retailers nationwide to be sure we are able to get busy families everything they need during this busy back-to-school season. "

For more details and to learn how to participate in the 'Shipt Shuffle Challenge', visit Shipt's blog and follow @shipt on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

