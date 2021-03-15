Shipt Reveals America's Most Popular Game Day Snacks Ahead of Tournament
Mar 15, 2021, 10:02 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As college basketball fans across the country get ready to watch their teams tip off this week, they'll have more than just basketball on their minds, as they decide what to feature on their game day menus as well. With snacking playing such an essential role in the game day experience, Shipt wants to help deliver fans their favorite foods and provide inspiration by uncovering what each fan base's go-to game day snack is.
The Favorites
According to data pulled by Shipt from last year's college basketball season, there were clear favorites when it came to snack preferences. Fans used Shipt's delivery service to order more than 231,000 bags of Doritos, 136,000 boxes of Cheez-Its, 133,000 bags of Goldfish and 107,000 bags of Tostitos.
Classic Rivalries
Shipt's research also showed that rivalries spanned beyond the hardwood as different fan bases have different preferences when it comes to snacking. While Illinois residents tend to go for Doritos, Missouri prefers Tostitos. Similarly, the Buckeye State did not see eye to eye with Michiganders, as Ohioans took down Little Debbie Nutty Bars, while the snack didn't even crack Michigan's top five most ordered.
Best of the Rest
Indiana was home of some of the top snack aficionados last season, as Shipt Shoppers delivered more than 13,000 bags of Doritos last year. Texans were also a powerhouse in snacking, consuming more than 32,000 bags of Goldfish, while Oklahoma's love for Fritos and West Virginia's passion for Little Debbie's products should not be overlooked come tournament time.
"Knowing that many fans won't be traveling to stadiums, bars or restaurants to watch games this year, we wanted to offer up a solution to get them their favorite foods come tournament time," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "One of the advantages to using Shipt for your game day snacks is that you don't need to get off the couch to do so, which is great considering there is nonstop basketball in the coming weeks!"
Regardless of the team (or snacks!) they root for, fans across the country can use Shipt to get their favorite snacks delivered to their door throughout the entire tournament. The delivery service has a number of retail partners such as Meijer, H-E-B, Winn Dixie, Target, Dierbergs, and Kroger, and offers same-day delivery in as soon as one hour through its network of trusted personal shoppers.
To help kickoff this year's tournament and shop game day snack essentials, Shipt and Kellogg's are offering an exclusive deal to all existing and new customers. Fans who spend $15 on select Kellogg's products through Shipt.com or the app will receive a $3 credit towards their next Shipt order. Offer is valid through March 29.
To take advantage of this deal and learn more about Shipt and how to utilize the service for all your snacking needs this March and throughout the year, visit www.Shipt.com
About Shipt
Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.
