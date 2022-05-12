ShiraTronics, Inc. Welcomes New CEO

The ShiraTronics board is excited to welcome Rob Binney as our new CEO. Tweet this

Said Binney, "ShiraTronics is poised to successfully address the unmet needs of patients who have been debilitated from chronic migraine, and which the World Health Organization has identified as a Top 5 disabling condition globally. With over 4 million patients afflicted in the United States alone, it is my belief that ShiraTronics is in position to develop, study and ultimately commercialize innovative solutions, which have the potential to improve the quality of life of many patients. Lynn and the ShiraTronics team have leveraged their collective expertise to navigate the development phase of the organization, and I look forward to leading the company through its next phases of growth. I wish to thank Lynn, and the Board of Directors for their endorsement, and look forward to delivering on the promise that our technology holds for patients who desperately seek relief from the destructive symptoms of chronic migraine."

"It has been a privilege to serve as the CEO at ShiraTronics over the last two and a half years. We have made tremendous progress developing a strong team and finalizing product development. I am excited to have an experienced and successful commercial CEO in Rob Binney drive the next phase of the company as we turn to clinical trials and commercialization," said Lynn Elliott the current CEO of ShiraTronics.

About ShiraTronics: www.shiratronics.com

ShiraTronics, Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was founded in 2019 as a medical device company committed to becoming the world's leading provider of innovative therapies for patients suffering from migraine headaches, the 5th most debilitating condition globally, according to the World Health Organization. ShiraTronics is led by a team of medical device veterans and is focused on developing innovative solutions to treat migraine headaches to significantly improve the quality of life of patients who struggle with this debilitating disease.

