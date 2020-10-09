Shiver Hamilton Continues to Relentlessly Pursue Justice for their Clients in Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiver Hamilton , a renowned personal injury law firm, has been serving people across the state of Georgia since 2011. While many personal injury firms can help with minor cases, Shiver Hamilton does that and more. Their team has worked on some of the toughest and largest cases in Georgia and across the country.

Jeff Shiver and Alan Hamilton are the founders and partners of the firm. Shiver Hamilton and their team focus on wrongful death lawsuits, business torts and serious personal injury cases . including car accidents , truck accidents , motorcycle accidents , and premises liability . Hamilton has dedicated himself to this work because he is passionate about helping those who have been injured — not defending the businesses on the other side of the courtroom. Shiver has the same passion for helping others, which is why their partnership and firm have done so well.

Over the last decade, the legal team at Shiver Hamilton has helped their clients recover over $300 million . Their record shows the firm stands up to insurance companies and defendants hiding behind a corporate curtain to fight for justice. In addition, many of the completed cases Shiver Hamilton has worked on have resulted in compensation above the insurance company's best offers.

Shiver Hamilton has been involved in their community in numerous ways, trying to give back to the people. From a Random Acts of Kindness Scholarship , to matching a donation of $100,000 for Bahamas Relief, Shiver Hamilton believes that helping their community is part of their job.

Since 2011, Shiver Hamilton has not only collected compensation for clients but they have also won awards based off of their hard work, ethics, and talent. Both Shiver and Hamilton have been recognized by Georgia SuperLawyers, National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40, Georgia's Legal Elite, and Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Georgia. Shiver Hamilton has also been added to the Daily Report Jury Verdict Hall of Fame and been awarded the GTLA Courageous Pursuit of Justice Award.

Shiver Hamilton has handled cases in over 20 different states and is based in Georgia. The firm handles cases ranging from serious injury to wrongful death, with lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Oregon. Find out more at shiverhamilton.com or by calling (404) 593-0020.

