­­­­SHL Group Deploys Vuzix Smart Glasses for Business Continuity, Training and Remote Inspection

SHL Group is a world-leading solution provider in the design, development and manufacture of advanced drug delivery devices such as auto injectors, pen injectors and advanced inhaler systems. SHL Group consists of several group companies including SHL Medical, which designs, develops and manufactures advanced drug delivery devices, as well as provides final assembly, labeling and packaging services for leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the globe, SHL Healthcare, which develops and manufactures equipment solutions for home, hospital and long-term care use and SHL Technologies, a contract manufacturing and engineering services provider for the production of complex medtech and industrial products.

The COVID-19 pandemic requires SHL auditors to quarantine for two weeks, which makes it difficult and expensive to perform audits. With hands-free smart glasses from Vuzix, operational staff are now able to support audits remotely through peer-to-peer video calling over the M400 Smart Glasses. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made it very difficult for SHL to travel and gather for engineering training. With the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, engineering staff can now be trained remotely and provided hands-free setup and guidance for new equipment activations in the field. Finally, on-site visits by vendors located overseas used to require travel to and from foreign sites. With the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, vendors now can connect with technical experts to perform troubleshooting and remote inspection without having to be on premise.

"Vuzix Smart Glasses are being used all over the world to support business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The team at SHL is deploying Vuzix Smart Glasses into operations to combat travel restrictions and physical social distancing restrictions put in place by the global pandemic."

SHL's implementation of the Vuzix M400 to provide remote support for quality control and quality assurance for internal use, customers and third parties can be viewed through the following link: http://experience.shl-medical.com/quality.html#QualityControl_QualityAssurance.

