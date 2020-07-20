Shnap Launches as the True "Shazam For Shopping"

SYDNEY, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shnap, a new visual search tool created by the team behind fashion search engine the urge, today announces its international launch. Available on iOS , Android and Chrome browser extension , Shnap lets you take a photo of and instantly shop any product that you see to find and compare what you're looking for in seconds.

Shnap lets you snap a pic and shop it instantly, so you no longer need to guess the brand, style or retailer of any product that you like. Instead, one click and Shnap auto-magically searches the world's best stores to find which store is selling it at the best price. Shnap uses AI-powered image recognition technology to identify styles, patterns, colors and other product characteristics to find visually similar products and rank results based on a relative score, finding the exact same item wherever possible. It will also locate similar styles available for sale from retailers around the world.

Unlike Google or Pinterest where there is no level of product curation, all stores on Shnap go through a thorough review to ensure they sell only legitimate and branded products. The tool aggregates the world's best stores, making use of an in-house web crawling engine as well as data feeds via affiliate networks. With changing consumer habits towards resale and sustainability for fashion, over 25% of the products available via the Shnap app are labelled sustainable or pre-owned.

"We want Shnap to be tightly integrated into the overall shopping experience. As a result, we make it easy for anyone to quickly find what they're looking for and discover new brands, while driving traffic, sales, reach and exposure for our retail partners," said Cayley Ostrin, co-founder of Shnap. "Everytime I use the app, I'm blown away by what the team have been able to accomplish - the results are phenomenal"

App - On the go, scrolling through Instagram - just snap a photo and see all similar options.

Browser Extension - On a retailer's website, just one click and you can find which stores sell that item at the best price.

Free, available in English &French with other languages coming soon

Shnap has been in use by early beta testers over the past month and engagement has skyrocketed. On average, each user is "shnapping" 3-5 images per week which drives traffic and sales to retailers. The company is launching with fashion products to start and will expand to other verticals later this year, such as baby and homewares, due to feedback and demand from beta testers.

"Shnap is a dream come true! When I see a dress or pair of shoes that I like on Instagram, I shnap the look and instantly find that item at the best price, making it easy to save and shop," said Madie Frost, a 26 year old early beta tester from Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

To download Shnap on iPhone, Android and Chrome store, visit https://getshnap.com

About Shnap

Shnap was founded in Sydney, Australia, by the team behind a fashion search engine called the urge. Co-founders—husband and wife duo, Doron and Cayley Ostrin—have backgrounds in fashion, product feed management, and startup life. Cayley was frustrated by the time she spent hunting down shoes for the best possible deal and was inspired to start Shnap. Doron previously founded Productify, a technology provider to large shopping centers such as Westfield. Shnap's CTO and third co-founder, Dr. Pierre Caserta, is a specialist in machine learning who was instrumental in the development of global job search engine Jora.

