Shochiku Offers Future Kabuki Experience with AR Technology

TOKYO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shochiku Co., Ltd. announced the release on February 10 of "INTO by Shochiku," an application based on the theme of "the entertainment experience of the future." This time, Shochiku has created an AR application with the aim of achieving open innovation in Kabuki and realizing a world in which people of all ages can enjoy watching a performance at any time and any place, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106515/202102221303/_prw_PI1fl_HGKTO3kt.jpg )

Also, a special video will be distributed to present a stunning AR performance using three-dimensional effects.

This "first" Augmented Reality (AR) Kabuki performance will utilize the features of AR technology to create a completely new and exciting Kabuki experience. By combining this app with a special video, a lion spirit played by Kabuki actor Kataoka Ainosuke will appear through the camera of a smartphone or tablet, and peonies and water spray will appear in three dimensions, moving with the sound.

(Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106515/202102221303/_prw_PI2fl_sRV16Jol.jpg )

For the performance of the Kabuki actor, volumetric capture technology (technical cooperation: Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. and Sony Corporation) is used to generate 3D data from video footage of actual Kabuki actors.

How to enjoy the AR performance

Please hold up a smartphone or tablet running this app to watch the special video that will be delivered.

(Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106515/202102221303/_prw_PI3fl_5X3VF3GF.png )

Video streaming schedule

This will be announced on the official website.

*This performance requires two devices: a smartphone or tablet with the "INTO by Shochiku" app downloaded, and a PC or tablet to play the dedicated video.

Application Overview

Application name: INTO by Shochiku

Service name: Reverse Reality -- KABUKI Performance "Shakkyo" --

Download URL: (iOS) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kabuki-rr-into-by-shochiku/id1539636207

(Android) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shochiku.INTO

Fee: Free

Available in these countries: Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, U.K., U.S.A.

Language: English & Japanese

Official website: https://intobyshochiku.com/reverse-reality/en/

Recommended operating system: iOS14 or later/ iPhone 8 or later/ iPad Pro (2nd generation or later)/ Android 10 or above/ Galaxy S20/ Xperia 1 II

Shochiku Official website: https://www.shochiku.co.jp/global

