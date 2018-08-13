Shoney's Announces Franchise Opportunities for Aspiring Entrepreneurs and Franchisees in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoney's Restaurants is proud to announce that they are currently offering franchise opportunities to qualified candidates throughout the state of North Carolina, effective today. Qualified applicants who are awarded the opportunity to own and operate a franchise will be provided with an exceptional business model, extensive training, and consistent, ongoing support from all departments within the organization.

Shoney's Restaurants opened its first location in 1947 – and has become a household name for serving All-American food for over 70 years. From starting as a single drive-in in West Virginia to now having a footprint in 17 states, Shoney's continues to be one of the nation's top casual dining destinations. Shoney's Restaurants menu consists of a wide range of selections including: hand-dipped milkshakes, an array of breakfast choices that are available all day, desserts (including: their world-famous hot fudge cake and iron-skillet cookie), starter items (including: wings and sliders), and tasty entrees (including high range ribeye and baked spaghetti).

"Over the past 70 years, many of our franchisees have opened restaurants, created jobs, boosted the local economy, and have done some remarkable things for their state as a whole," says David Davoudpour, Shoney's Chairman and CEO. "We are looking to do the same exact thing in North Carolina."

With successful locations throughout the Carolinas and a new store opening this fall in Waynesville, North Carolina, Shoney's Restaurant is looking for franchisees in strategic areas across the state.

Aside from being open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Shoney's newer and reimaged units feature beer, wine and spirits, which is advantageous for those looking to open franchises.

The Company, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, prides itself on serving all American cuisine with a southern twist on the fresh food bar and chef driven menu. Once brought on board, franchisees will obtain access to an American legacy brand, tested and proven processes and support, purchasing power and distribution chains, cooperative marketing, new product research, development and roll-out, experienced training staff, and continuing education opportunity at "Shoney's University."

Shoney's already has an established market presence and substantial market penetration throughout 17 states. From that highly successful platform, the company is looking to expand the brand in select key areas domestically and internationally.

"Restaurant build-out options include end-cap, in-line, free standing, food court, airports, arenas, toll way and universities," says Terri Harof, Shoney's Director of Franchise Development. "We are excited to continue this aggressive growth not just in North Carolina, but in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, the Middle East and beyond."

Single restaurant locations and territories are available for new build or conversion of existing real estate with footprint of 3,000-6,500 square feet for Shoney's and 1,000-3,000 square feet for Shoney's On the Go.

Operating a Shoney's Restaurant gives you a variety of revenue streams including take-out, delivery and catering for events, such as: client meetings, holiday parties, corporate events, graduation and bridal parties, and more.

