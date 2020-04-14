Shook Creates One-Stop COVID-19 Digital Resource Map

"We were hearing from clients, who need to make important decisions about their businesses, that they are overwhelmed with content," said Bill Martucci, who leads Shook's national employment practice from the firm's Washington, D.C. and Kansas City offices. "We have merged all that information into one location to save them time and help give them peace of mind."

The COVID-19 Digital Resource Map includes the following information:

Links to employer resources from state and Chamber of Commerce sites;

Links to state Stay-at-Home orders;

Links to city and county Stay-at-Home orders;

Shook analysis and additional resources.

"From a hands-on perspective, we think this digital map will be a great resource for businesses," said Partner Carrie McAtee, who advises corporate clients on compliance matters and employment litigation. "Employment laws vary from state-to-state and by locality. This map makes it much easier for users to find what they need without having to move through multiple sites."

Shook's employment litigation team exclusively represents corporate employers including national counsel for a number of Fortune 500 companies. To speak to an attorney, contact Shook's Media Relations Manager, Heather McMichael, [email protected], 816.389.0419.

