Shook Enhances Global Arbitration Presence with the Addition of Carlos Concepción

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announced that Carlos F. Concepción will be joining the firm, effective November 5, 2018, to chair the firm's growing Global Arbitration Practice. Concepción is known for his strategic approach to navitating disputes with parties and evidence from different legal systems, especially in Latin America, Brazil and the Caribbean. Recognized and highly respected in his area of law, Concepción is the incoming 2019 Chair of the Miami International Arbitration Society.

"Shook is deeply invested in the success of our clients, who are increasingly turning to arbitration to help resolve complex, cross-border disputes," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "Carlos brings decades of experience that will help these companies protect their assets and talent and continue to expand their businesses across the globe."

Concepción will focus on international litigation and arbitration involving financial services, construction and transnational disputes in multiple jurisdictions. Concepción's move to Shook follows the recent addition of Ricardo Ampudia in August.

"Carlos is, plainly and simply, a great lawyer. Shook's international dispute resolution team looks forward very much to the benefit of Carlos's leadership and rich arbitration experience both commercially and in investor-state disputes," said John Barkett, who practices international arbitration from Shook's Miami office.

"I'm excited to chair and develop Shook's Global Arbitration Practice Group with their impressive client base and the personal and professional relationships that I've developed throughout Latin America and Europe during the last three decades," said Concepción. "Shook's reputation as an elite trial and disputes firm, together with their commitment to expand this practice area was the opportunity that attracted me to this tremendous firm."

Shook Miami Partners William Geraghty and Hildy Sastre manage the Miami office. Shook is known globally for its strength in commercial litigation, and mediation and arbitration for health, science and technology companies.

"We believe global arbitration is the next legal frontier," said Geraghty. "Latin America is the untapped world and Shook is striving to be at the forefront."

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 12 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

