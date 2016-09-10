Shop and Donate to Feeding America Food Banks

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores kicks off its annual fundraising program, which includes in-store donations, events and employee volunteering.

From September 10-16, shoppers are invited to donate to the cause in-store. Customers who make a donation (no store purchase necessary) will have their name put up on the store's wall for the week.

The company will also raise funds by hosting a golf tournament for associates, suppliers and vendor business partners on September 12. All funds raised through customer donations, along with the proceeds from the golf tournament will go directly to local Feeding America partner food banks in communities where Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores are located.

"Over the past seven years we have been able to raise money, but more importantly we are increasing awareness of the critical need to support our neighbors and the members of our communities," said John Mathews, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores. "As we have grown and opened new Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, allowing us to increase our efforts in 2018, we hope to reach $2 million in the next few years."

Since its first annual fundraising campaign in 2012, Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores has raised more than $1 million for food banks. In 2017 alone, the company donated more than 750,000 pounds of food to those in need by supporting local food banks in the Feeding America network throughout the Western U.S.

"We are grateful to Smart Foodservice for their tremendous support and generosity," said Susannah Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, Oregon Food Bank. "From direct giving and employee volunteer shifts to food drives and food donations – they help in the fight against hunger at every level."

Additionally, on October 4, store managers from the 64 Smart Foodservice locations and office personnel from the Portland, Oregon headquarters will spend the day at the Oregon Food Bank, repackaging food as well as getting an update and a better understanding of hunger relief efforts in Oregon and nationally.

"As a company, we are committed to helping with hunger relief in all our communities," said Derek Jones, President, Smart Foodservice. "Hunger is a problem throughout the U.S., and all of us at Smart Foodservice are committed to helping meet the growing need for assistance."

About Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores



Smart Foodservice is a warehouse-format store catering to the foodservice industry based in Portland, Oregon. For over 60 years, the Company has offered a wide-range of larger quantity products in a convenient one-stop shop. As of August 1, 2018, the Company operated 64 warehouse stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Montana, and California. Smart Foodservice is the foodservice division of Smart & Final Stores, LLC (NYSE : SFS ), headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. For more information, please visit the Smart Foodservice website at www.smartfoodservice.com.

About Feeding America



Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

