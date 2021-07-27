Shop Anywhere with "Single-Pay" and "3-Pay" Using New Paidy App

TOKYO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

-Complete Entire Purchase within App, from Discovery to Payment for Smooth Shopping Experience-

Paidy Inc., Japan's leading "Buy Now, Pay Later" provider, has announced the release of its new app that allows consumers to browse and discover the items they want across thousands of online merchants and use Paidy's "Single-Pay" or "3-Pay" service to pay for their purchases.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202107207927-O1-7b0W7KEn

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106563/202107207927/_prw_PI2fl_1Z2Efa3d.jpg

With the new Paidy app, consumers can choose Paidy as their payment method at all online merchants that accept Visa. They can choose to pay next month, or in three interest-free(*1), monthly installments with 3-Pay. A "Shop & Discovery" feature has been built into the app, which allows consumers to browse stores and search for items. Consumers can also select categories they are interested in for suggestions of merchants and items that best suit their interests. By saving their favorite items in the "wishlist," consumers can set up their own, personalized shopping plan. The entire shopping experience, from discovery to purchase, is completed entirely within the Paidy app.

The expansion of merchants that accept Paidy has been achieved through partnerships with Visa and Orico.

With the mission to "Take the hassle out of shopping," Paidy aims to create an environment where everyone can shop wisely and enjoyably. Benefits such as the simple user experience, convenience of next-month single-pay or 3-pay payment, and the ability to manage their money wisely with their smartphone have attracted many consumers, with the number of accounts currently exceeding six million(*2). Paidy can be used at more than 700,000 online merchants, including Amazon and Qoo10, and with the launch of the Paidy Link service in April 2021, it is now possible to shop for the goods that they love at PayPal's 31 million merchants around the world, all via PayPal checkout. The Paidy Plus for Apple, which launched in June and can be used to make purchases at Apple Retail Stores and the Apple Online Store, has also been well received. The revamping of its app symbolizes Paidy's bid to go beyond a mere payment service to become the "shopping platform" that customers cannot do without. Mobile shopping is fast becoming standard, with close to 70% of online shoppers mainly using their mobile phone or smartphone to access online shopping services(*3). Paidy offers those consumers a more enjoyable and convenient shopping experience.

Russell Cummer, Founder and Executive Chairman of Paidy Inc., commented: "With the release of the new app, customers will be able to shop anywhere with Paidy. As well as paying for their purchases, they can enjoy the shopping experience itself from within the Paidy app. We believe that enjoyable shopping through Paidy's super simple customer experience and the wise, comfortable choice of interest-free 3-pay payment will become the de facto standard for online shopping in Japan. Customers can look forward to even better things from Paidy as an innovator in E-commerce."

Paidy will continue to update the shopping experience for its customers through the provision of innovative services.

Notes:

(*1) Interest-free installment payment is available only with account transfers or bank transfers.

(*2) including Taiwan business

(*3) From Hakuhodo Institute of Life & Living's Chronological Lifestyle Survey (2020). Percentage of respondents who answered "mainly cellphone or smartphone" to the question, "What device do you use to access (online shopping) services? (if you use the service)"

*Amazon is a registered trademark of Amazon.com, Inc. and its affiliates.

SOURCE Paidy Inc.