"Shop Black Week" Has United People Like No Other Time in Recent History

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop Black Week started out as a meeting of the minds for some determined organizations but has mushroomed into a world-wide movement. The Shop Black Week campaign simply asks every American to make at least one purchase from a Black-owned business starting November 22nd until Black Friday, November 29th.

Initially, there were about 65 organizations who all came together to ensure that the campaign was successful by sharing information via their social media accounts through a grassroots effort. As the movement began to grow so did the number of organizations, and currently this number has grown to almost 200 organizations which represent over 1.5 million members, subscribers and followers. Organizers indicate that they have not been able to find anyone who can name another time in recent history when so many different organizations have come together for a single cause.

This historical coalition rapidly garnered an extensive amount of press from national and local news, radio, magazines, blog postings and other publications. Coverage also included every major television entity such as ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, and NBC as well as many other independent television outlets. Even more, coverage included Latino television, magazines, radio and news outlets such as Telemundo and Latin Business Today.

The most unexpected media included international coverage by the African nations, European nations and Canada. "We had no idea that so many different people from different backgrounds would want to get involved with this timely and important movement," indicated Aysha Jackson, Vice President of Operations for The Nubian Network who has also coordinated the activities for the Shop Black Week campaign. Some surprising support has come from many talk radio, sports radio and Country and Western radio stations and some unique blog sites as well. "I've been in promotions for over 20 years, and being a part of a campaign that commands the volume and brevity of media attention has surprised even me," says Rochelle Williams, Show Black Week's PR Representative.

For those participating in Shop Black Week, please #shopblackweek and #SBW2019 and tell us about your purchases including business names, locations, dates and photos.

As a show of solidarity, you can register as an organization, a business or an official supporter at their website, shopblackweek.org

