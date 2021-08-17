Shop LC Offers Incredible Deals, Under $10 Day Every Friday

Despite the rising costs of labor and raw material Shop LC is keeping prices low and sticking to Under $10 programming. Tweet this

"Being vertically integrated has its advantages," shares Amit Agarwal, President of Shop LC. "Nearly 65% of our products are produced in our own factories. Most retailers can't compete because of traditional mark-ups in the supply chain."

Under $10 is nothing new to Shop LC, where the average price is just $25. Although their designer brands, like Bali Legacy, and luxury brands, such as Iliana, include stones which have notably sold for north of five figures; the majority of items are focused on being under $29.99.

"Fridays are our Fundays," says Cindy Chen Derkacz, VP of Merchandising. "Our merchants spend a lot of time designing a wide variety of affordable product. Fridays are fast paced with hosts presenting new selections every 10 minutes. Most viewers are sure to find something they love for under $10."

Shop LC offers a wide range of merchandise daily, including jewelry, gemstones, collectibles, handbags, trendy apparel and fashion accessories, home décor, and health and beauty.

Every item sold provides a meal to a child in the US or India through Your Purchase Feeds. This one-for-one program provides these meals at no extra cost to customers. The Shop LC Mission is to provide one million meals per day to kids in need by 2031.

Under $10 Friday airs weekly. Consult the Channel Finder for your broadcast.

About Shop LC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

