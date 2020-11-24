Shopbrain Announces Appointment of Robert Clarkson as Special Advisor to CEO and Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Shopbrain, an operating division of Yroo Inc. ("Shopbrain", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Clarkson as a Special Advisor to the CEO and Board of Directors, effective immediately.

In this role, Mr. Clarkson will work closely with James Cunningham, CEO and the Board to support the Company's business development and revenue growth plans. He will also actively be involved in the identification of potential strategic partners to help Shopbrain accelerate the execution of its long-term growth plans.

"Robert is a seasoned executive with an impressive track record of building and growing businesses across a distinguished 30 year career," said James Cunningham, CEO of Shopbrain "His experience working with some of the world's largest financial services firms, payment partners and software companies will provide Shopbrain with access to a vast network of contacts and potential strategic partners. On behalf of the Board, we welcome him to the team and see his addition as clear validation of our business model and growth prospects."

Mr. Clarkson is currently Chief Commercial Officer for Norton LifeLock Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Tempe, Arizona that provides cybersecurity software and services to a diverse global client base. Previously, he was SVP Global Business Development & Global Partnerships at PayPal where he held increasingly senior roles over a seven year period. Prior to that, he was Vice President and General Manager, Global Commercial Card Enterprise at American Express and earlier in his career he served for 14 years as President, Global Business Development, at GE Capital Financial Inc.

About Shopbrain

Shopbrain, from meta-search engine and big data company Yroo, is a virtual shopping assistant powered by artificial intelligence to find online shoppers the best price in real-time. Through AI, Shopbrain searches thousands of retailers, merchants and search engines, including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, eBay and Google Shopping, and catalogues over 1 billion products. The shopping assistant offers both B2C and B2B solutions saving consumers time and money while improving business revenue while protecting their margins.

SOURCE Shopbrain