Shopmonkey teams with Tint World® to maximize franchisee operations

"Shopmonkey is transforming the auto service industry," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We recognized an opportunity to support our franchisees with technology that will allow them to streamline their operations, giving them more time to focus on delivering the high-quality products and service that Tint World® is known for."

With Shopmonkey's cloud-based shop management software, franchise owners at 80 Tint World® locations across the United States can increase revenue and streamline daily tasks by automating scheduling, inventory, payment processing and communications in one platform. Shopmonkey's intuitive interface and clean design ensure optimal user experience and minimize training and onboarding.

"Tint World®'s success is built on ensuring a world-class customer experience by providing franchisees with the industry's best training and operations tools," said Ashot Iskandarian, CEO and founder of Shopmonkey. "This is an opportunity for us to help them maintain the highest standard of franchisee support and continue the growth and expansion that the company has enjoyed to date and into the future."

Shopmonkey's shop management software simplifies all the complexities of running an auto shop business onto a single platform. The company, which announced in August that it raised $25 million in Series B capital , helps shops run, understand and grow their business with easy-to-use software that consolidates tools, saves time, and streamlines their entire operation while improving communication across the board.

"With Shopmonkey, we're providing Tint World® franchisees one of the auto accessory industry's most innovative and effective tools," said Jeff Stark, COO of Tint World®. "We're confident that this partnership offers our franchisees extraordinary benefits that are easy to implement and will deliver immediate returns."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheel and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection film, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.

For more information about Shopmonkey, visit https://www.shopmonkey.io/ .

For more information about Tint World, visit https://www.tintworld.com .

About Shopmonkey

Shopmonkey, the premier auto shop management software, was founded in 2016 by Ashot Iskandarian , with a passion for cars and a vision to help auto shops become more efficient and profitable through innovation. Shopmonkey is now trusted by over 1,400 shops who utilize the platform to run their day-to-day operations by leveraging Shopmonkey's wide array of integrated features designed to streamline and grow their business.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World

Related Links

https://www.shopmonkey.io

