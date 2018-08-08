Shopoff Realty Investments Closes Shopoff Commercial Growth and Income Fund III Private Placement Following More than $20 Million Equity Raise

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company has closed its Shopoff Commercial Growth and Income Fund III offering after meeting the fund's closing deadline, raising more than $20 million in equity.

Shopoff Commercial Growth and Income Fund III is a private placement offering that invests in opportunistic and value-add commercial real estate across the United States. The fund intends to acquire select real estate and real estate related investments, with the goal of repositioning and creating value for each asset, ultimately increasing long-term values and cash flow. It is anticipated that each property will be sold to a buyer of stabilized commercial real estate once the property's business plan is complete. To date, the fund has invested in five commercial assets, located in California, Nevada and Texas.

"The commercial real estate market continues to provide viable investment opportunities to reposition assets that are not living up to their full value potential," explained Shopoff Realty Investment CEO William Shopoff. "Utilizing our 26 years of experience, Shopoff Commercial Growth and Income Fund III will provide the investment capital needed to continue to identify and secure these diamonds in the rough-type properties and allow us to work diligently to improve each asset's value and cash-flow over our investment period in an effort to deliver potential returns to our investment partners."

Shopoff Commercial Growth and Income Fund III is the third fund in a series of offerings that focus on investing in commercial properties that provide a value-add opportunity through repositioning. Returns are created primarily through full cycle capital gain events where Shopoff typically returns capital when asset investment goals are met.

Recently the firm closed an additional private placement, Shopoff Land Fund V, with a total raise of more than $70 million. Collectively with Shopoff Commercial Growth and Income Fund III, and several tenants in common transactions, the firm raised in excess of $135 million in equity since January 2017.

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 26-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 26-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that this strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of the Fund. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 1120, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

