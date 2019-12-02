Shoppers Can Still Save Big During the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday Sale

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the year's best deals were available during the Appliances Connection 2019 Black Friday sale, but shoppers don't need to worry. The Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday event is even larger. Find amazing deals from Monday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 7.

Check out Appliances Connection's buy-more-save-more instant savings on kitchen and laundry appliances from Bosch, Electrolux, LG, LG Studio, LG Signature, Sharp, Amana, Frigidaire, Maytag, Samsung, Whirlpool, Speed Queen, Ilve, and Forte. Here's how it works:

Purchase 2 appliances from these brands, get $50 instant savings.

Purchase 3 appliances from these brands, get $150 instant savings.

Purchase 4 appliances from these brands, get $200 instant savings.

Purchase 5 appliances from these brands, get $300 instant savings.

Purchase 6 appliances from these brands, get $600 instant savings.

Shoppers save even more by combining these with manufacturer rebates. Along with the aforementioned instant savings, Bosch has rebates on select kitchen packages where buyers can save an additional 15% and get up to $300. LG is giving back up to $885 on top of a 10% discount. Click here for a complete listing of brand rebates.

During the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday event, shoppers will find deep discounts on closeout items, like a top-tier U-Line 24-bottle wine cooler [U1115WCB00] for $599, which normally costs $1,440, or a luxury Fisher & Paykel washer [WL4027P1] and dryer [DG7027P2] pair for only $1,598, down from $2,448. Click here for a complete listing of closeouts.

Shoppers don't need to hesitate in making big-ticket purchases when they use the Appliances Connection credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, shoppers qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during the 2019 Cyber Monday sale, shoppers save even more. Any purchase made with the card in an amount of $999 or more, and choosing the six-month financing option, get an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of the purchase*.

Shopping with Appliances Connection isn't just about getting access to the best appliances at some of the lowest prices, but shoppers are also privy to service that is unparalleled in the industry. Appliances Connection employs over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping customers choose the right products to dependably delivering items to providing ongoing technical support for the life of the purchase, everything is covered. So make Appliances Connection the destination for appliances and furniture during the Cyber Monday event and all year round.

*Less taxes, shipping, and other non-product fees.

