Shoppers Lighting Announces New Trade Program for Contractors, Designers, & Builders

STERLING, Va., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers Lighting is very happy to announce our Trade Program. This free program is designed to help interior designers, builders, contractors, and other trade professionals to get the most out of their purchases with us. Since many small business owners and contractors are often purchasing new products for jobs at Shoppers Lighting, we wanted to find a way to thank and reward them for their loyalty. As a member of the Trade Program, you can receive:

Exclusive trade discounts

An extended product return window

Free expedited shipping

A dedicated lighting specialist assigned to your account

When you work with your dedicated lighting specialist, you will be able to easily find exactly what you need, get assistance with lighting design choices, and receive order expediting.

When discussing the Trade Program, Shoppers Lighting founder Stephen Miller said, "We greatly appreciate the business and the trust that contractors, builders, and other trade professionals have offered us. Because of this, we are happy to have the opportunity to thank them with an exclusive and free rewards program that will help to grow their businesses in the future."

Explore everything that Shoppers Lighting has to offer today, and sign up to join the trade program! Once you complete the simple application, our team will be in touch with you.

Shoppers Lighting is run by a small team of experienced lighting professionals that is proud to offer exemplary customer service and high-quality lighting products. What started as a small showroom soon grew to an extensive online shopping center that focuses on staying ahead of industry trends and providing the highest level of design guidance possible. The hope of Shoppers Lighting is that you'll be confident in your lighting upgrade and feel inspired by your purchase every single day. We want to make sure that your personality shines through in every project that you work on, and we want you to be able to provide the best service possible to your clients as you work with them to design, innovate, and create new spaces for them to live in and enjoy.

Contact:

Stephen Miller

1.877.323.7950

[email protected]

SOURCE Shoppers Lighting