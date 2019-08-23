Shoppes at Parisian Launches Exclusive, Personalised Shopping Service

Private and professional consultation with a leading fashion stylist

Colour analysis and fashion tips

Image design for special events

Gift recommendation

Makeup consultation

Full makeup session*

Sands Shoppes Macao is continually seeking ways to enhance the shopper's experience. The Parisian Privé Styling Suite is the newest addition to Shoppes at Parisian's suite of services, focused on providing more experiential and personalised elements for the discerning customer. Guests can share their favourite looks with a stylist for a makeover or get fashion advice for a special occasion they are preparing for before visiting stores at Shoppes at Parisian with the Privé stylists to find the perfect outfit.

* Minimum 48-hour advance booking is required.

Booking in advance is required. Reservations can now be made by calling +853 8111 2733 or emailing info.stylingsuite@sands.com.mo.

The Parisian Privé Styling Suite service will be complimentary during the introductory period. For more information, please visit: www.parisianmacao.com/macau-shopping/prive-styling-suite.html





Location: Shop 310d, Level 3, Shoppes at Parisian, Macao Operation Hours: 12-8 p.m. Days in operation: Daily (except Tuesdays) Email: info.stylingsuite@sands.com.mo Hotline: +853 8111 2733

About Sands Shoppes Macao

Sands Shoppes Macao is the largest duty free luxury shopping experience in Macao, with approximately 850 retailers featuring the world's best brands, all under one roof. It consists of the interconnected Shoppes at Venetian, Shoppes at Four Seasons, Shoppes at Cotai Central and Shoppes at Parisian, and now adds Shoppes at Sands Macao on the Macao peninsula, with a total over two million square feet of opulent retail space.

The luxury shopping experience is part of Sands China's integrated resort on the Cotai Strip, featuring seven hotel properties: The Venetian® Macao; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza™ Macao (including Four Seasons Hotel Macao); and Sands® Cotai Central (comprising The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central; Conrad Macao, Cotai Central; Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central; and Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central). Sands Shoppes Macao features some of Macao's first-to-market luxury brands, and with its unique design themes, is an unmissable experience for visitors. Sands Shoppes Macao also delivers a wide array of delectable international cuisine, from high-end gourmet to expansive food court options.

For more information, please visit http://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/shopping.html.

About Shoppes at Parisian

Shoppes at Parisian is like no other, bringing the delights and charms of one of the world's favourite travel destinations to Asia. Set against a backdrop of iconic Parisian landmarks, including a half-size authentic recreation of the Eiffel Tower; visitors to Shoppes at Parisian can stroll down Boulevards named after many of Paris' famous shopping locations such as the Champs Elysee to enjoy shopping at over 170 luxury and lifestyle brands. Among an amazing range of renowned Parisian brands there are also many brands new to Macao, including Antonia, Temptation, Isabel Marant, MCQ, Sinequanone, Zadig & Voltaire, MSGM, IRO, Phase 8, Bora Aksu, Djula, Point de Vue, Germain, Debucci, Lancaster Paris and Jean Rousseau. When it's time to relax, visitors can enjoy the tempting aromas of French and international sidewalk cafés, pâtisseries and bistros.

Shoppes at Parisian is designed to appeal to a young demographic looking for cutting-edge fashion. With more than 300,000 square feet of retail space in Shoppes at Parisian alone, guests can experience a total of approximately 850 shops at Sands Shoppes, all connected by a covered walkway.

For more information, please visit http://www.parisianmacao.com.

SOURCE Sands Resorts Macao

