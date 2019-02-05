Shopping for Love

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If you're looking for love this Valentine's Day, don't forget the grocery store. You might just pick up a date and the ingredients for a successful date night. According to a survey commissioned by ALDI, 32 percent of adults have gone on a date with someone they met at a grocery store or know somebody who has. In fact, the grocery store rivals bars as being a good place to find someone "date-worthy." Visit aldi.us for more information.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com