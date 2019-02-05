Shopping for Love
Feb 05, 2019, 15:18 ET
MISSION, Kan., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If you're looking for love this Valentine's Day, don't forget the grocery store. You might just pick up a date and the ingredients for a successful date night. According to a survey commissioned by ALDI, 32 percent of adults have gone on a date with someone they met at a grocery store or know somebody who has. In fact, the grocery store rivals bars as being a good place to find someone "date-worthy." Visit aldi.us for more information.
Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate
Share this article