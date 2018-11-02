Shopping for Tools for DIY Projects is Easy and Affordable With the New Mobile-Friendly Website MyToolShed.co.uk

HERTFORDSHIRE, England, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MyToolShed.co.uk has just launched a new website, giving shoppers in the United Kingdom an easy and affordable source to find their most needed tools for professional and do-it-yourself projects. The website is powered by the new Magento 2 platform which provides a super-fast, user-friendly, store-in-store experience. My Tool Shed has more than 30,000 different tools available sourced from over 300 tool manufacturers.

"The new website offers our customers an amazing shopping experience," says Ross Goodwin, Managing Director of My Tool Shed. "The site has a greater product range than what's available in local stores. Customers can find exactly what they need for an affordable price."

My Tool Shed was launched eight years ago. Since that time, the company has developed partnerships with some of the most recognised manufacturing names in the industry including DeWalt, Makita, Stanley and more. Over the years, My Tool Shed has added an extensive range of power and hand tools, accessories, hardware, workwear, consumables, security and more to their online platform.

Customers are giving the company great reviews. Heather says, "Easy to buy and unbelievably quick next day delivery without extra payment. They're good!" Another shopper added, "Great store and great service will buy majority of my tools from here now. Can't beat prices."

My Tool Shed's website is perfect for hassle-free shopping. It's fully optimised for mobile, tablets and desktop and customers' data is protected with the highest level of security. Storing payment information is simple and a VAT invoice is provided. With competitively low prices, excellent customer service and reliable delivery times, My Tool Shed is one of the fastest-growing tool websites in the UK.

To view the site and shop for tools, visit MyToolShed.co.uk.

About MyToolShed.co.uk

My Tool Shed is a leading British owned, UK independent supplier of power tools, cordless tools, hand tools, hardware and consumables. The company stocks more than 30,000 products. For more information, visit MyToolShed.co.uk.

