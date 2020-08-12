ShoppingGives Announces Yotpo Partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives , a eCommerce retail solution announced today a partnership with Yotpo, the leading SaaS-based eCommerce marketing platform to help retail brands accelerate online sales. This partnership encourages and easily enables both eCommerce retailers and their loyal customers to give back to their communities and share their ethos: what matters to them, matters to you.

Consumers are increasingly demanding that brands use their power to make a difference. Through everyday purchases, ShoppingGives creates positive social impact by connecting eCommerce retailers, customers and nonprofits with a seamless donation process. ShoppingGives provides a native giving experience during their shopping journey, allowing retailers to focus on their business while ShoppingGives handle the integration, reporting and donations management. eCommerce retailers have the opportunity to shift marketing dollars to the impact space and by doing so, brands are enabled to connect with customers to build authentic relationships, while driving business goals creating a positive impact.

"Today more than ever, it's important to offer customers choices which transcend product offerings and discounts; our new partnership with ShoppingGives represents an opportunity for customers to use loyalty programs for social good as well," says Josh Enzer, VP of Product Marketing at Yotpo. "We strongly believe that loyalty and social impact go hand in hand, allowing brands to build deeper relationships with their customers based on a foundation of shared values and the causes which matter most to them."

eCommerce retailers who use Change Commerce have seen an 11% lift in their conversion rate, and increased average order value of 23% and increased their customer lifetime value by 18%. Shoppers who engage with Yotpo-powered loyalty programs purchase 53% more often and have a 65% higher lifetime value.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yotpo to the Giving Economy; enabling both Yotpo and our network of merchant partners to create impact in new and innovative ways further engaging the end customer by creating more authentic and meaningful relationships, resulting in increased customer loyalty," says Ronny Sage, founder of ShoppingGives. "Since day one, we have looked at Yotpo as a leader in DTC, they have paved the way for top brands to succeed and have set the standard for innovation. After a diligence process Yotpo selected ShoppingGives as the premier social impact solution," says Sage.

ShoppingGives and Yotpo Integration Key Points:

Customers redeem points for donations

Reward social impact purchases by giving points for orders with donations

Fully managed donations including tax receipts and donation disbursement

Exclusive data insights to aid in budgeting, targeting and segmenting customers.

Seamless integrations throughout the customer journey

Impact driven experience: 1:1 personalization data on who the individual customer supports to build authentic messaging experiences.

To learn more about this integration between ShoppingGives and Yotpo visit: https://shoppinggives.com/blog/create-an-effective-customer-journey-through-rewards-and-donations/

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives creates social impact with every purchase. Using its suite of social impact and marketing technologies to solve problems facing retailers today, loyalty and customer engagement and promoting corporate social responsibility, ShoppingGives has helped the success of social impact campaigns for top DTC brands such as Kenneth Cole, Blind Barber, Neighborhood goods, Margaux, Highline Wellness, Fresh Clean Tees, Huron and more. Since launching to the public in June 2017, ShoppingGives has unveiled its innovative technology to offer a multi-layered solution. ShoppingGives seamlessly integrates into retailers' customer journey, incorporating social impact and engaging shoppers to donate to a cause with every purchase. For more information, visit https://shoppinggives.com .

About Yotpo

Yotpo, the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Rebecca Minkoff, MVMT, Bob's Discount Furniture, and Steve Madden accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Our single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty, SMS marketing, and more, empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting customer experiences. More information can be found at www.yotpo.com.

