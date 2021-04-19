ShoppingGives Launches In-store Charitable Giving Option for Shopify Merchants Through Shopify POS

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives is launching the first donation app for Shopify POS (Point of Sale) enabling retailers a new avenue to offer their customers a way to make charitable donations with all their in-store purchases.

The Chicago-based startup has previously provided an online giving experience to incentivize consumers' purchasing behavior by supporting causes important to them. With the Shopify POS app, ShoppingGives is expanding to brick and mortar stores, creating a full omni-channel social impact offering.

Retailers will donate a percentage of each purchase to a preselected cause most important to them or a nonprofit that the customer selects during checkout. With Shopify POS, participating stores can feature up to six causes that customers can choose when making purchases.

Retailers will benefit from greater customer loyalty while consumers will know exactly where and how their donation is benefiting their immediate community. In-store print marketing will raise customer awareness of how their purchases at the store will benefit a worthy cause.

"Shopify POS extends ShoppingGives mission to do good and make an impact," said Ronny Sage, Founder and CEO. "I've always believed in the power of shifting marketing dollars to the impact space so brands can connect with customers to build authentic relationships while still driving business goals. Now ShoppingGives will serve both online and brick and mortar retailers."

Retailers can follow three easy steps to integrate Shopify POS:

Either let shoppers choose which cause to support in-store or set a default to a cause the retailer's organization wants to support on all purchases.

Activate the POS store donations on the Purchase Widget. With the click of one button, the program will begin to recognize a transaction with donations at a point of sale in the system.

By adding the Change Commerce Tile to the Shopify POS smart grid, store associates can access the app in-store. Performing this quick step will enable them to access cause information.

"The launch of Shopify POS is just our first step with many enhanced features on the way," promises Dzenita Cifric, Sr Product Manager. "Retailers will soon be able to manage specific featured cases by store locations and round-up donations will be made possible too."

For more information on the app and pricing packages, retailers can visit https://shoppinggives.com.

CONTACT:

Amy Cunha

Principal

Big Picture PR

415.350.3154

[email protected]

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Steve Madden, Greats, Kenneth Cole, Natori, White + Warren, Christy Sports, Solstice Sunglasses, Tomboyx, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, Huron, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility – all while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to over 1.5M 501c(3) nonprofits.

