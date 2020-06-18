Shoptalk Launches "Shoptalk's Retail Meetup" As Retail Industry's First Digitally Native Event, To Be Held Online On Tuesday-Thursday, October 20-22, 2020

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, widely known for organizing retail's best events, today announced the launch of Shoptalk's Retail Meetup, the retail industry's first digitally native event. Shoptalk's Retail Meetup is a groundbreaking new event that will facilitate more than 20,000 virtual meetings and replace Shoptalk's upcoming Las Vegas event, which has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings and travel that are expected to continue through the fall. Shoptalk will return in-person to Mandalay Bay on March 21-24, 2021.

Shoptalk's Retail Meetup will take place online on Tuesday-Thursday, October 20-22, 2020 at 12:15 pm-4:30 pm ET (9:15 am-1:30 pm PT), and will be the retail industry's biggest event for the rest of the year.

"Shoptalk's Retail Meetup is completely different from the other virtual retail events we or anyone else has produced," said Anil D. Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Shoptalk. "Rather than focus on interviews and speakers, Shoptalk's Retail Meetup is a productive way to connect with the people you know and meet the people you don't, in a friendly and open digital environment. Our objective is to empower the retail industry with three months worth of meetings in just three half-days."

Shoptalk's Retail Meetup utilizes proprietary technology, workflows and scheduling algorithms, integrated with interactive video capabilities, to allow attendees to:

Reach out to thousands of retail industry professionals to share ideas and request meetings, and hear from others about how they'd like to work together, Participate in up to 36 mostly 15-minute one-to-one and group video meetings and conversations, and Get unlimited post-event introductions for high priority mutual matches that weren't scheduled as meetings.

More than 2,500 individuals from over 1,000 companies are expected to participate, including from Established Retailers & Brands, Direct-to-Consumer Startups, Large Solution Providers & Tech Companies, Startup Tech Companies, Investors, Media & Equity Analysts, Real Estate Developers, Agencies, and Consulting and Analyst Firms.

"Thousands of your customers, partners, vendors, prospects, coworkers and friends will be participating in more than 20,000 meetings as part of Shoptalk's Retail Meetup," added Aggarwal. "They're joining to do what every community does to move forward--work together, learn from each other and collaborate. With the limited ability we've had to do these things in-person this year, we believe our industry needs this now, more than ever."

Shoptalk's Retail Meetup includes a version of Shoptalk's highly respected Hosted Retailers & Brands Program, but it's very different because it focuses on all of the interactions that typically take place on-site at Shoptalk--not just lead generation. Here's what participants in Shoptalk's Retail Meetup will get to do:

Touch Base Connect with current clients Connect with vendors and partners Reconnect with old friend Grow Your Business Meet new potential partners Source new vendors and solutions Sell products and services Hire talent Bring Home the Bacon Reach out to venture and strategic investors Reach out to startups raising capital Reach out to potential acquirers Reach out to acquisition target Make Headlines Make announcements and share news Launch new products Conduct media and analyst interviews Interview industry executives for press coverage Climb Ladders Seek career opportunities Meet headhunters Get resume feedback and sharpen interview skills Get an executive coach for personal and leadership development Find a mentor Get Answers to Burning Questions Ask an expert during office hours Learn from ask-me-anything attendees Discuss pressing issues with Tabletalks peer Make the World a Better Place Be a mentor Partner with nonprofits Support diversity, equity and inclusion Support corporate social responsibility Learn about mental health initiatives

About Shoptalk

Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail's best events, which bring together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at scale across a broad range of formats. For five years, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators, which includes established retailers and brands, direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others.

Shoptalk is owned by Hyve Group plc, a next generation events business, whose purpose is to create unmissable events, where individuals and organizations from all corners of the globe share extraordinary moments and shape industry innovation.

