ShopVue Announces Its 100th Certification Class for Manufacturing Automation Excellence

PORTLAND, Maine, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopVue, a modular Manufacturing Execution System (MES), announced its 100th end-user training class. Held quarterly, the training classes focus on each of the key modules offered within the ShopVue solution. This training is included as part of the software implementation and helps new ShopVue customers make the most of their MES software investment.

ShopVue

This milestone signifies the company's commitment to its mission of providing manufacturers with digital automation technology solutions required to remain competitive in a global market. Referrals and expansions from ShopVue's satisfied customer base have contributed to over 50% of the company's growth in the past 35 years. Customer success is made possible by ShopVue's dedicated staff who focus on business outcomes and deliver on time and on budget.

"Throughout this evolution, people have remained at the core of our mission," said Steve Cascio, Chief Customer Officer, ShopVue. "ShopVue is proud to provide operators and supervisors in more than 500 plants around the world with the industry's most user-friendly MES backed by exceptional training, implementation services, and technical support. Pre-COVID, our traditional ShopVue training class consisted of hosting our manufacturing clients in our office in Portland, Maine, for learning, Maine lobster, laughs, and more. Over the past year, we successfully transitioned to a remote training model and look forward to providing both options again soon."

ShopVue strives to understand manufacturers' challenges and help them perfect the process of transforming raw materials into finished goods. The product's modular format has expanded over the past 35 years to include barcoding and touchscreen solutions on the factory floor, direct machine integrations and advanced analytics. Now, the complete platform represents an MES Digital Transformation Maturity Curve to help propel manufacturers' IoT and Smart Manufacturing journeys either one step at a time or all at once. New users can receive tailored role-based training to get the most from their ShopVue solution.

About ShopVue

ShopVue is the leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software for mid- and enterprise-sized manufacturers. ShopVue bridges the gap between the shop floor and your ERP, optimizing shop floor performance, data collection and control. OneClick Operator interactions on touch screens along with IoT interfaces to machine controls provide real-time yield and efficiency information on dashboards. Other modules include Labor Management, OEE and Lot Traceability. For more information, please visit www.shopvue.caisoft.com.

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. We are headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com .

