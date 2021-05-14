ShopVue Modernizes Control Center UI to Enhance the Customer Experience

PORTLAND, Maine, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopVue, a modular Manufacturing Execution System (MES), today announced the release of the ShopVue Control Center, a robust shop floor management user interface. The new UI empowers manufacturing management by providing access to key information, essential to operate at peak efficiency.

ShopVue MES Control Center Menu screenshot

The ShopVue Control Center is optimized to run on any device, anywhere—providing full visibility into shop floor operations. It is also configured to support specific roles, including Production Supervisors, Planning / Scheduling, Engineering, Quality, HR, and System Administration.

"ShopVue Control Center enables our customers to establish, manage, and measure rules, definitions, and workflows to ensure operations follow the processes that yield excellence. ShopVue has been given the much-needed facelift and enjoyable, intuitive UX customers have been asking for," said Steve Cascio, Chief Customer Officer, ShopVue.

Building upon ShopVue's deep functionality, the modernized UI enhancements include the following:

Greater scheduling capabilities

Improved data filtering and navigational capabilities

Use of dynamic menus in addition to side bar menus

Increased controls and flexibility

Enhanced "offline" capabilities

Powerful user experience

Customizable reporting and dashboards

The ShopVue Control Center enhancements were designed to address the industry's need to accelerate adoption of Digital Transformation. To do this the ShopVue user experience needed to evolve to match its depth of functionality. The Control Center has achieved just that. ShopVue's user experience is now aligned with its top shelf technology.

About ShopVue

ShopVue is the leading manufacturing execution system (MES) software for mid- and enterprise-sized manufacturers. ShopVue bridges the gap between the shop floor and your ERP, and optimizes shop floor performance, data collection and control by managing a factory's orders, people, processes and machines. Its high level of out-of-the-box functionality and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) interfaces with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, Infor XA and Syteline and many others reduce implementation cost, time and risk. ShopVue schedules machines, provides Paperless Dispatches with digital work instructions and QC checklists. OneClick Operator interactions on touch screens along with IoT interfaces to machine controls provide real-time yield and efficiency information on dashboards. Other modules include Labor Management, OEE and Lot Traceability. We are headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA. For more information, please visit www.shopvue.caisoft.com.

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a recognized leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals, manufacturing, and distribution. We are headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

ShopVue MES Control Center Menu screenshot

