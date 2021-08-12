Shore Bancshares Announces Resignation of Board of Director David J. Bates

EASTON, Md., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHBI) announced today that David J. Bates, one of its distinguished board members resigned on August 9, 2021, made effective as of August 31, 2021.

Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are saddened by the recent announcement of Mr. Bates retirement from the board due to personal health reasons. He has been a long-standing member of our board and has been a well-known business leader in the Mid-Atlantic region." Frank E. Mason, III, Chairman of the Board, commented, "On behalf of our Boards and management team, I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Bates for his tremendous service over the past nine years. His intellect and experience have positioned our organization for great success and he will be difficult to replace."

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com .

