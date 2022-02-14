Shore Bancshares Reports 2021 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per share

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Feb 14, 2022, 16:37 ET

EASTON, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company") reported net income of $2.723 million or $0.16 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $4.617 million or $0.39 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.886 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income, excluding merger related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.914 million or $0.46 per diluted common share. Net income for the fiscal year of 2021 was $15.368 million or $1.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the fiscal year of 2020 of $15.730 million or $1.27 per diluted common share. On October 31, 2021, the Company acquired Severn Bancorp, Inc. ("Severn"). Net income, excluding merger related expenses for 2021 was $21.237 million or $1.62 per diluted common share. For the fourth quarter and the fiscal year of 2021, the Company recorded $7.6 million and $8.5 million, respectively, in merger-related expenses.

When comparing net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021, net income decreased $1.9 million, the direct result of $7.6 million in merger related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company reported increases in net interest income and noninterest income of $5.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, coupled with a reversal of provision for credit losses for a decrease of $2.0 million. These improvements were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $4.5 million, excluding merger-related expenses. When comparing net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020, net income decreased $1.1 million, due to merger related expenses of $7.6 million. The Company reported increases in net interest income and noninterest income of $6.9 million and $2.1 million, respectively, coupled with a reversal of provision for credit losses for a decrease of $2.8 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $5.3 million, excluding merger related expenses. 

"We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter earnings and fiscal year 2021 results." said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our acquisition of Severn Bank continues to be a high priority as the process continues from the legal merger date of November 1, 2021, through the core processing conversion date of February 19, 2022. The integration has been well received and we are thrilled to have their outstanding team join us as we expand our footprint and strive to create value for our shareholders. In 2021, we experienced significant growth in both loans and deposits. Excess liquidity continues to put pressure on our margin, but that liquidity is well positioned to profit from the expected interest rate hikes in 2022." 

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $3.460 billion at December 31, 2021, a $1.5 billion, or 79.0%, increase when compared to $1.933 billion at the end of 2020.  The merger with Severn, added approximately $1.1 billion to total assets as of October 31, 2021. Excluding these acquired assets, total assets increased $384.7 million, or 19.9% when compared to the end of 2020. Of this growth the Company experienced increases in investment securities held to maturity of $214.6 million, interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $98.6 million, loans of $80.3 million and loans held for sale of $26.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities available for sale of $43.6 million.    

Total deposits increased $1.326 billion, or 77.9%, when compared to December 31, 2020.  The merger with Severn, added approximately $955.3 million to total deposits as of October 31, 2021. Excluding these deposits, total deposits increased $370.2 million, or 21.8%, when compared to the end of 2020. The significant movement within deposit accounts, excluding the deposits acquired from Severn, continues to be impacted by new account openings and municipal deposit inflows.  

Total stockholders' equity increased $155.7 million, or 79.8%, when compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to the acquisition of Severn. At December 31, 2021, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.13% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.25%.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $15.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $5.1 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $345 thousand and interest on deposits with other banks of $72 thousand, partially offset by increases in expense on interest-bearing deposits of $323 thousand and borrowings of $123 thousand. The improvement in interest and fees on loans was due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $399.8 million, or 26.9%, combined with accretion income of approximately $628 thousand from the acquired Severn loans, which increased the average yield on loans for the quarter. The acquisition of loans from Severn had the most significant impact on the higher interest and fees on loans, but it was also complemented by significant organic loan growth of $39.7 million and forgiveness on PPP loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in interest on taxable investment securities was also primarily impacted by the acquisition of Severn with the addition of continued purchases of held to maturity securities during the fourth quarter of 2021, due to an excess liquidity position. The increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was primarily due to higher rates paid on money market and savings deposits acquired from Severn, resulting in an increase of 10bps in the average rate paid on these deposits. The addition of a long-term advance from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and subordinated debt, acquired from Severn, resulted in $150 thousand of additional borrowing expense. The long-term advances from the FHLB, will mature in October of 2022 and management will keep the subordinated debt on the balance sheet due to its addition to capital. The increase in net interest income when comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020, was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $6.0 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $754 thousand and interest on deposits with other banks of $125 thousand, coupled with a decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits of $81 thousand. These improvements to net interest income were partially offset by the addition of long-term advances from the FHLB and subordinated debt acquired from Severn, which were the primary cause of additional borrowing expense of $108 thousand.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 2.87% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 2.99% for the third quarter of 2021 and decreased from 3.08% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, was primarily due to excess liquidity, which has been partially invested in lower yielding taxable investment securities. In addition, the acquired borrowings from Severn attributed to the decline in margin when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021, increased by 2bps, whereas the rates paid compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, declined 18bps. Absent excess liquidity of $400 million, we estimate our margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have been 3.34%.

The provision for credit losses was $(1.7) million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.  The comparable amounts were $290 thousand and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The reversal of provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was related to reduced pandemic related qualitative factors associated with anticipated losses that failed to materialize in 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, was 0.96% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2021 and 1.09% at December 31, 2020. The decreased percentage of the allowance to total loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, as compared to September 30, 2021, was due to reduced pandemic qualitative factors previously mentioned. The decreased percentage of the allowance to total loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, as compared to December 31, 2020, was primarily due to improved credit quality and pandemic related allocations prior to the end of 2020, which as mentioned, were significantly reduced during the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company reported net recoveries of $142 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net recoveries of $147 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $61 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.

At December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, nonperforming assets were $3.8 million and $4.4 million, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets decreased primarily due to a decrease in nonaccrual loans of $671 thousand, or 19.4%. Accruing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") decreased $83 thousand, or 1.4%. Other real estate owned properties increased to $532 thousand for December 31, 2021, from $203 thousand at September 30, 2021, also attributable to the acquisition of Severn. When comparing December 31, 2021, to December 31, 2020, nonperforming assets decreased $2.4 million, or 38.9%, primarily due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of $2.7 million, or 48.9% and loans 90 days past due and still accruing of $296 thousand, or 36.8%. Accruing TDRs decreased $1.3 million, or 19.0%, and other real estate owned increased $532 thousand, over the same time period. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets was 0.27%, 0.44% and 0.68% at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.  In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at December 31, 2021 was 0.27%, compared to 0.38% at September 30, 2021 and 0.48% at December 31, 2020.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $2.2 million, or 76.3%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased $2.1 million, or 68.3%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the addition of revenue from the recently acquired mortgage division and Mid-Maryland Title, Co. ("Mid-MD") of Severn. The mortgage division added $948 thousand and Mid-MD attributed $247 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $429 thousand when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and $452 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, rental income on premises acquired from Severn, added an additional $237 thousand when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and $242 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $4.5 million, or 39.4%, when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased $5.3 million, or 50.5%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, was primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and FDIC insurance premium expense, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Review of 2021 Financial Results

Net interest income for 2021 was $64.1 million, an increase of $11.5 million, or 21.9% when compared to 2020.  The increase was primarily due to higher interest income and fees on loans of $8.4 million and taxable investment securities of $2.0 million. Total interest expense decreased $1.0 million, due to the average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits which declined by 30bps, partially offset by the addition of subordinated debt in the third quarter of 2020 and the acquisition of subordinated debt from Severn. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 2.94% for 2021, compared to 3.27% for 2020. The primary factor impacting the net interest margin was the average yield on earnings assets which declined 50bps. Although the average yield on loans only increased 1bp, the average yield on investment in taxable securities declined 64bps, while the average yield on interest-bearing deposits with other banks declined 12bps. The Company had excess liquidity before adding $955.3 million in deposits in connection with the acquisition of Severn on October 31, 2021. Management believes that the excess liquidity is a temporary issue but will benefit from anticipated interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve in the near-term while continuing to seek alternative investments with favorable yields.    

The provision for credit losses for 2021 and 2020 was $(358) thousand and $3.9 million, respectively, while net recoveries were $414 thousand and net charge offs were $519 thousand, respectively.  The reversal in provision for credit losses was the result of recoveries in 2021 compared to charge-offs in 2020 and the alleviation of qualitative factors established in 2020 related to the pandemic. The ratio of allowance to total loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, decreased from 1.09% at December 31, 2020, to 0.96% at December 31, 2021. The primary drivers for the decrease in the percentage of allowance for credit losses to total loans were improved credit quality and the reduced impact of qualitative factors related to the pandemic. Management will continue to evaluate the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses as changes within the Company's portfolio are known.

Total noninterest income for 2021 increased $2.7 million, or 25.6%, when compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of the addition of the mortgage division and Mid-MD title from Severn. As previously stated, the mortgage division added $948 thousand and Mid-MD attributed $247 thousand in 2021. In addition, the increase in noninterest income in 2021 included increases in debit card interchange fees of $958 thousand, service charges on deposit accounts of $557 thousand and trust and investment fee income of $323 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in the gains on sale of investment securities of $345 thousand.

Total noninterest expense for 2021, excluding merger related expenses, increased $9.9 million, or 25.7%, when compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly the result of increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and FDIC insurance premium expense, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, as previously mentioned, during 2021, the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $8.5 million due to the acquisition of Severn.   

Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and COVID related deferrals
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 227 PPP loans totaling $27.6 million that were outstanding, inclusive of loans issued pre-merger and those acquired from Severn. The Company had no COVID related loan deferrals.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share
The Company announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable March 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




















For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 


2021

2020

 Change

2021

2020

 Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
















Net interest income

$

20,639

$

13,765

49.9

%

$

64,130

$

52,597

21.9

%

Provision for credit losses

(1,723)

1,050

(264.1)

(358)

3,900

(109.2)

Noninterest income

5,129

3,047

68.3

13,498

10,749

25.6

Noninterest expense

23,497

10,556

122.6

56,806

38,399

47.9

Income before income taxes

3,994

5,206

(23.3)

21,180

21,047

0.6

Income tax expense



1,271

1,320

(3.7)

5,812

5,317

9.3

Net income

$

2,723

$

3,886

(29.9)

$

15,368

$

15,730

(2.3)




































Return on average assets



0.36

%

0.82

%

(46)

bp

0.66

%

0.92

%

(26)

bp

Return on average assets excluding merger expenses - Non-GAAP (2)

1.35

0.82

53

1.03

0.92

11

Return on average equity



3.59

7.82

(423)

6.86

7.95

(109)

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

13.88

8.88

500

11.34

9.04

230

Net interest margin

2.87

3.08

(21)

2.94

3.27

(33)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



91.19

62.79

2,840

73.18

60.62

1,256

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

60.13

61.91

(178)

61.15

59.97

118


















PER SHARE DATA
















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.16

$

0.32

(50.0)

%

$

1.17

$

1.27

(7.9)

%


















Dividends paid per common share

$

0.12

$

0.12


$

0.48

$

0.48


Book value per common share at period end

17.71

16.55

7.0








Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

14.12

14.92

(5.4)








Market value at period end

20.85

14.60

42.8








Market range:
















High

23.19

15.12

53.4

23.19

17.56

32.1

Low

17.50

10.25

70.7

12.99

7.63

70.2


















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
















Loans

$

1,887,126

$

1,430,013

32.0

%

$

1,568,468

$

1,368,887

14.6

%

Investment securities

468,724

179,801

160.7

329,890

138,391

138.4

Earning assets

2,842,097

1,780,854

59.6

2,185,123

1,611,004

35.6

Assets

3,037,262

1,880,449

61.5

2,317,597

1,709,997

35.5

Deposits

2,547,151

1,646,980

54.7

2,015,624

1,487,921

35.5

Stockholders' equity

301,095

197,591

52.4

224,055

197,969

13.2


















CREDIT QUALITY DATA


















Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(142)

$

(61)

(132.8)

%

$

(414)

$

519

(179.8)

%


















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,786

$

5,455

(48.9)








Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

508

804

(36.8)








Other real estate owned

532











Total nonperforming assets



3,826

6,259

(38.9)








Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) excluding acquired

5,667

6,997

(19.0)








Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

$

9,493

$

13,256

(28.4)












































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
















Period-end equity to assets

10.13

%

10.09

%

4

bp







Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

8.25

9.18

(93)


























Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(0.03)

(0.02)

(1)

(0.03)

%

0.04

%

(7)

bp


















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
















Period-end loans (3)

0.66

0.95

(29)








Period-end loans (4)

0.96

1.09

(13)








Nonaccrual loans



500.50

254.59

246








Nonperforming assets



364.45

221.89

143








Accruing TDRs excluding acquired

246.06

198.49

48








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

146.89

104.77

42


























As a percent of total loans:
















Nonaccrual loans



0.13

0.38

(25)








Accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.27

0.48

(21)








Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.40

0.86

(46)


























As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:
















Nonperforming assets

0.18

0.43

(25)








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.45

0.91

(46)


























As a percent of total assets:
















Nonaccrual loans



0.08

0.28

(20)








Nonperforming assets



0.11

0.32

(21)








Accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.16

0.36

(20)








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.27

0.68

(41)








____________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14 of 15.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP).

(3)

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, these ratios included all loans held for investment, including PPP loans of $27.6 million and $122.8 million, respectively.

(4)

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)








December 31, 2021


December 31, 

December 31, 

compared to


2021

2020

December 31, 2020

ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$

16,919

$

16,666

1.5

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

566,694

170,251

232.9

Cash and cash equivalents

583,613

186,917

212.2










Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

116,982

139,568

(16.2)

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)

404,594

65,706

515.8

Equity securities, at fair value

1,372

1,395

(1.6)

Restricted securities

4,159

3,626

14.7










Loans held for sale, at fair value

36,427

-












Loans

2,119,175

1,454,256

45.7

Less: allowance for credit losses

(13,944)

(13,888)

0.4

Loans, net

2,105,231

1,440,368

46.2










Premises and equipment, net

51,624

24,924

107.1

Goodwill

63,421

17,518

262.0

Other intangible assets, net

7,535

1,719

338.3

Other real estate owned, net

532



Mortgage servicing rights

4,087



Right of use assets, net

11,370

4,795

137.1

Other assets

69,469

46,779

48.5

Total assets

$

3,460,416

$

1,933,315

79.0










LIABILITIES








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,059,963

$

509,091

108.2

Interest-bearing deposits

1,966,273

1,191,614

65.0

Total deposits

3,026,236

1,700,705

77.9










Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements

4,143

1,050

294.6

Advances from FHLB - short-term





Advances from FHLB - long-term

10,135



Subordinated debt

42,762

24,429

75.0

Total borrowings

57,040

25,479












Lease liabilities

11,567

4,874

137.3

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

14,880

7,238

105.6

Total liabilities

3,109,723

1,738,296

78.9










COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares

198

118

67.8

Additional paid in capital

200,473

52,167

284.3

Retained earnings

149,966

141,205

6.2

Accumulated other comprehensive income



56

1,529

(96.3)

Total stockholders' equity

350,693

195,019

79.8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,460,416

$

1,933,315

79.0










Period-end common shares outstanding

19,808

11,783

68.1

Book value per common share

$

17.71

$

16.55

7.0

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)




















For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 


2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

INTEREST INCOME
















Interest and fees on loans


$

20,564

$

14,541

41.4

%

$

64,795

$

56,420

14.8

%

Interest on investment securities:
















Taxable

1,663

910

82.7

5,006

2,997

67.0

Interest on deposits with other banks

169

44

284.1

368

260

41.5

Total interest income

22,396

15,495

44.5

70,169

59,677

17.6


















INTEREST EXPENSE
















Interest on deposits

1,272

1,355

(6.1)

4,461

6,440

(30.7)

Interest on short-term borrowings

3

1

200.0

8

5

60.0

Interest on long-term borrowings

482

374

28.9

1,570

635


Total interest expense

1,757

1,730

1.6

6,039

7,080

(14.7)


















NET INTEREST INCOME

20,639

13,765

49.9

64,130

52,597

21.9

Provision for credit losses

(1,723)

1,050

(264.1)

(358)

3,900

(109.2)


















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION


















FOR CREDIT LOSSES

22,362

12,715

75.9

64,488

48,697

32.4


















NONINTEREST INCOME
















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,234

782

57.8

3,396

2,839

19.6

Trust and investment fee income

522

439

18.9

1,881

1,558

20.7

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities






2

347


Interchange credits

1,043

837

24.6

3,964

3,006


Mortgage-banking revenue

948




948



Title Company revenue

247




247



Other noninterest income

1,135

989

14.8

3,060

2,999

2.0

Total noninterest income

5,129

3,047

68.3

13,498

10,749

25.6


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and wages

7,727

4,366

77.0

21,222

14,935

42.1

Employee benefits

2,271

1,715

32.4

7,262

6,461

12.4

Occupancy expense



1,263

745

69.5

3,690

2,919

26.4

Furniture and equipment expense

385

366

5.2

1,553

1,224

26.9

Data processing

1,487

1,093

36.0

5,001

4,288

16.6

Directors' fees

170

118

44.1

620

504

23.0

Amortization of intangible assets

381

126

202.4

734

533

37.7

FDIC insurance premium expense

362

138

162.3

1,015

485

109.3

Other real estate owned expenses, net

(2)

38

(105.3)

4

56

(92.9)

Legal and professional fees

150

662

(77.3)

1,742

2,296

(24.1)

Merger related expenses

7,615




8,530



Other noninterest expenses

1,688

1,189

42.0

5,433

4,698

15.6

Total noninterest expense

23,497

10,556

122.6

56,806

38,399

47.9


















Income before income taxes

3,994

5,206

(23.3)

21,180

21,047

0.6

Income tax expense



1,271

1,320

(3.7)

5,812

5,317

9.3


















NET INCOME


$

2,723

$

3,886

(29.9)

$

15,368

$

15,730

(2.3)


















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

17,180

12,004

43.1

13,119

12,380

6.0

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

17,180

12,005

43.1

13,119

12,381

6.0


















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.16

$

0.32

(50.0)

$

1.17

$

1.27

(7.9)


















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12



0.48

0.48


Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)
























For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 


2021

2020

2021

2020


Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/


balance

rate


balance

rate


balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets




















Loans (1), (2), (3)

$

1,887,126

4.33

%

$

1,430,013

4.05

%

$

1,568,468

4.14

%

$

1,368,887

4.13

%

Investment securities






















Taxable

468,724

1.42

179,801

2.02

329,890

1.52

138,391

2.16

Interest-bearing deposits

486,247

0.14

171,040

0.10

286,765

0.13

103,726

0.25

Total earning assets

2,842,097

3.11

%

1,780,854

3.47

%

2,185,123

3.21

%

1,611,004

3.71

%

Cash and due from banks

22,625



17,268



19,838



18,042


Other assets

188,399



95,684



127,704



92,575


Allowance for credit losses

(15,859)



(13,357)



(15,068)



(11,624)


Total assets

$

3,037,262


$

1,880,449


$

2,317,597


$

1,709,997














































Interest-bearing liabilities




















Demand deposits

$

494,081

0.14

%

$

420,582

0.18

%

$

450,399

0.14

%

$

343,848

0.26

%

Money market and savings deposits



925,301

0.28

459,237

0.20

675,979

0.21

434,781

0.27

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

174,268

0.49

128,642

1.45

144,209

0.84

129,150

1.70

Other time deposits

173,975

0.50

145,795

1.27

151,429

0.78

148,823

1.46

Interest-bearing deposits

1,767,625

0.29

1,154,256

0.47

1,422,016

0.31

1,056,602

0.61

Securities sold under retail repurchase




















   agreements and federal funds purchased

3,972

0.30

1,101

0.36

3,017

0.27

1,484

0.34

Advances from FHLB - long-term

6,630

2.21




1,671

0.48

3,934

2.87

Subordinated debt

36,589

5.12

24,420

6.09

27,528

5.70

8,617

6.06

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,814,816

0.38

%

1,179,777

0.58

%

1,454,232

0.42

%

1,070,637

0.66

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

779,526



492,724



593,608



431,319


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

141,825



10,357



45,702



10,072


Stockholders' equity

301,095



197,591



224,055



197,969


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,037,262


$

1,880,449


$

2,317,597


$

1,709,997
























Net interest spread



2.73

%


2.89

%


2.79

%


3.05

%

Net interest margin



2.87

%


3.08

%


2.94

%


3.27

%

____________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

Q4 2021

Q4 2021


2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

compared to

compared to


Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



















Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

20,652

$

15,623

$

14,141

$

13,836

$

13,799

32.2

%

49.7

%

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

13

34

38

36

34

(61.8)

(61.8)

Net interest income

20,639

15,589

14,103

13,800

13,765

32.4

49.9

Provision for credit losses

(1,723)

290

650

425

1,050

(694.1)

(264.1)

Noninterest income

5,129

2,909

2,903

2,557

3,047

76.3

68.3

Noninterest expense

23,497

11,934

10,876

10,499

10,556

96.9

122.6

Income before income taxes

3,994

6,274

5,480

5,433

5,206

(36.3)

(23.3)

Income tax expense



1,271

1,657

1,449

1,435

1,320

(23.3)

(3.7)

Net income

$

2,723

$

4,617

$

4,031

$

3,998

$

3,886

(41.0)

(29.9)





















Return on average assets



0.36

%

0.84

%

0.78

%

0.82

%

0.82

%

(48)

bp

(46)

bp

Return on average assets excluding merger expenses - Non-GAAP (2)

1.35

0.94

0.86

0.82

0.82

41

53

Return on average equity



3.59

9.12

8.19

8.28

7.82

(553)

(423)

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP(1)

13.88

11.12

9.89

9.40

8.88

276

500

Net interest margin

2.87

2.99

2.91

3.00

3.08

(12)

(21)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



91.19

64.52

63.95

64.19

62.79

2,667

2,840

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

60.13

60.92

60.90

63.28

61.91

(79)

(178)





















PER SHARE DATA



















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.16

$

0.39

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.32

(59.0)

%

(50.0)

%





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12



Book value per common share at period end

17.71

17.15

16.91

16.69

16.55

3.3

7.0

Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)

14.12

15.55

15.29

15.06

14.92

(9.2)

(5.4)

Market value at period end

20.85

17.73

16.75

17.02

14.60

17.6

42.8

Market range:



















High

23.19

18.00

18.01

18.10

15.12

28.8

53.4

Low

17.50

16.35

16.10

12.99

10.25

7.0

70.7





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Loans

$

1,887,126

$

1,487,281

$

1,444,684

$

1,450,883

$

1,430,013

26.9

%

32.0

%

Investment securities

468,724

334,205

286,121

227,816

179,801

40.3

160.7

Earning assets

2,842,097

2,071,505

1,949,509

1,867,930

1,780,854

37.2

59.6

Assets

3,037,262

2,184,448

2,061,214

1,975,951

1,880,449

39.0

61.5

Deposits

2,547,151

1,943,225

1,822,148

1,742,666

1,646,980

31.1

54.7

Stockholders' equity

301,095

200,881

197,532

195,791

197,591

49.9

52.4





















CREDIT QUALITY DATA





















Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(142)

$

(147)

$

(125)

$


$

(61)

3.4

%

(132.8)

%





















Nonaccrual loans


$

2,786

$

3,457

$

3,947

$

4,880

$

5,455

(19.4)

(48.9)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

508

748

752

1,188

804

(32.1)

(36.8)

Other real estate owned

532

203

203

205


162.1

100.0

Total nonperforming assets


$

3,826

$

4,408

$

4,902

$

6,273

$

6,259

(13.2)

(38.9)





















Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) excluding acquired

$

5,667

$

5,750

$

6,338

$

6,456

$

6,997

(1.4)

(19.0)





















Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs


$

9,493

$

10,158

$

11,240

$

12,729

$

13,256

(6.5)

(28.4)





















CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Period-end equity to assets

10.13

%

8.92

%

9.37

%

9.61

%

10.09

%

121

bp

4

bp

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

8.25

8.15

8.55

8.76

9.18

10

(93)





















Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.03)



(0.02)

1

(1)





















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans (3)

0.66

1.04

1.02

0.98

0.95

(38)

(29)

Period-end loans (4)

0.96

1.10

1.12

1.11

1.09

(14)

(13)

Nonaccrual loans



500.50

449.09

382.27

293.30

254.59

5,141

246

Nonperforming assets



364.45

352.20

307.79

228.17

221.89

1,225

143

Accruing TDRs excluding acquired

246.06

270.00

238.06

221.70

198.49

(2,394)

48

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

146.89

152.84

134.23

112.44

104.77

(595)

42





















As a percent of total loans:



















Nonaccrual loans



0.13

0.23

0.27

0.33

0.38

(10)

(25)

Accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.27

0.38

0.43

0.44

0.48

(11)

(21)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.40

0.62

0.70

0.78

0.86

(22)

(46)





















As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:



















Nonperforming assets



0.18

0.29

0.33

0.43

0.43

(11)

(25)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.45

0.68

0.76

0.87

0.91

(23)

(46)





















As a percent of total assets:



















Nonaccrual loans



0.08

0.15

0.19

0.24

0.28

(7)

(20)

Nonperforming assets



0.11

0.19

0.23

0.31

0.32

(8)

(21)

Accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.16

0.25

0.30

0.32

0.36

(9)

(20)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs excluding acquired

0.27

0.44

0.53

0.63

0.68

(17)

(41)

___________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14 of 15.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP).

(3)

Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown.

(4)

For all periods shown, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)


















Q4 2021

Q4 2021

















compared to

compared to


Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q4 2020

INTEREST INCOME



















Interest and fees on loans


$

20,564

$

15,484

$

14,381

$

14,366

$

14,541

32.8

%

41.4

%

Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable

1,663

1,318

1,095

931

910

26.2

82.7

Interest on deposits with other banks

169

97

55

47

44

74.2

284.1

Total interest income

22,396

16,899

15,531

15,344

15,495

32.5

44.5





















INTEREST EXPENSE



















Interest on deposits

1,272

949

1,056

1,184

1,355

34.0

(6.1)

Interest on short-term borrowings

3

2

2

1

1

50.0

200.0

Interest on long-term borrowings

482

359

370

359

374

34.3

28.9

Total interest expense

1,757

1,310

1,428

1,544

1,730

34.1

1.6





















NET INTEREST INCOME

20,639

15,589

14,103

13,800

13,765

32.4

49.9

Provision for credit losses

(1,723)

290

650

425

1,050

(694.1)

(264.1)





















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION



















FOR CREDIT LOSSES

22,362

15,299

13,453

13,375

12,715

46.2

75.9





















NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

1,234

805

683

674

782

53.3

57.8

Trust and investment fee income

522

477

475

407

439

9.4

18.9

Gains on sales and calls of investment securities



2






(100.0)


Interchange credits

1,043

1,016

1,036

869

837

2.7

24.6

Mortgage-banking revenue

948










Title Company revenue

247










Other noninterest income

1,135

609

709

607

989

86.4

14.8

Total noninterest income

5,129

2,909

2,903

2,557

3,047

76.3

68.3





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and wages

7,727

5,091

4,262

4,142

4,366

51.8

77.0

Employee benefits

2,271

1,654

1,493

1,844

1,715

37.3

32.4

Occupancy expense



1,263

843

770

814

745

49.8

69.5

Furniture and equipment expense

385

449

412

307

366

(14.3)

5.2

Data processing

1,487

1,170

1,217

1,127

1,093

27.1

36.0

Directors' fees

170

147

154

149

118

15.6

44.1

Amortization of intangible assets

381

107

120

126

126

256.1

202.4

FDIC insurance premium expense

362

245

223

185

138

47.8

162.3

Other real estate owned expenses, net

(2)

4

1

1

38

(150.0)

(105.3)

Legal and professional fees

150

428

648

516

662

(65.0)

(77.3)

Merger related expenses

7,615

538

377




1,315.4


Other noninterest expenses

1,688

1,258

1,199

1,288

1,189

34.2

42.0

Total noninterest expense

23,497

11,934

10,876

10,499

10,556

96.9

122.6





















Income before income taxes

3,994

6,274

5,480

5,433

5,206

(36.3)

(23.3)

Income tax expense



1,271

1,657

1,449

1,435

1,320

(23.3)

(3.7)





















NET INCOME


$

2,723

$

4,617

$

4,031

$

3,998

$

3,886

(41.0)

(29.9)





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

17,180

11,752

11,752

11,745

12,004

46.2

43.1

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

17,180

11,752

11,754

11,747

12,005

46.2

43.1





















Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

0.16

$

0.39

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.32

(59.0)

(50.0)





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


























































Average balance



























Q4 2021

Q4 2021



























compared to

compared to


Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q4 2020


Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/






balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate




Earning assets





























Loans (1), (2), (3)

$

1,887,126

4.33

%

$

1,487,281

4.14

%

$

1,444,684

4.00

%

$

1,450,883

4.03

%

$

1,430,013

4.05

%

26.9

%

32.0

%

Investment securities





























Taxable

468,724

1.42

334,205

1.58

286,121

1.53

227,816

1.63

179,801

2.02

40.3

160.7

Interest-bearing deposits

486,247

0.14

250,019

0.15

218,704

0.10

189,231

0.10

171,040

0.10

94.5

184.3

Total earning assets

2,842,097

3.11

%

2,071,505

3.24

%

1,949,509

3.20

%

1,867,930

3.34

%

1,780,854

3.47

%

37.2

59.6

Cash and due from banks

22,625



19,453



16,908



19,245



17,268


16.3

31.0

Other assets

188,399



108,989



109,457



103,010



95,684


72.9

96.9

Allowance for credit losses

(15,859)



(15,499)



(14,660)



(14,234)



(13,357)


2.3

18.7

Total assets

$

3,037,262


$

2,184,448


$

2,061,214


$

1,975,951


$

1,880,449


39.0

61.5































Interest-bearing liabilities





























Demand deposits

$

494,081

0.14

%

$

462,950

0.14

%

$

405,473

0.13

%

$

438,340

0.14

%

$

420,582

0.18

%

6.7

17.5

Money market and savings deposits



925,301

0.28

644,330

0.18

605,202

0.17

510,881

0.18

459,237

0.20

43.6

101.5

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

174,268

0.49

136,059

0.71

135,376

1.04

130,745

1.26

128,642

1.45

28.1

35.5

Other time deposits

173,975

0.50

142,777

0.68

143,821

0.90

144,919

1.10

145,795

1.27

21.9

19.3

Interest-bearing deposits

1,767,625

0.29

1,386,116

0.27

1,289,872

0.33

1,224,885

0.39

1,154,256

0.47

27.5

53.1

Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements































    and federal funds purchased

3,972

0.30

2,718

0.29

3,123

0.26

2,238

0.18

1,101

0.36

46.1

260.8

Advances from FHLB - long-term

6,630

2.21












100.0

100.0

Subordinated debt

36,589

5.12

24,504

5.81

24,474

6.06

24,443

5.96

24,420

6.09

49.3

49.8

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,814,816

0.38

%

1,413,338

0.37

%

1,317,469

0.43

%

1,251,566

0.50

%

1,179,777

0.58

%

28.4

53.8

Noninterest-bearing deposits

779,526



557,109



532,276



517,781



492,724


39.9

58.2

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

141,825



13,120



13,937



10,813



10,357


981.0

1,269.4

Stockholders' equity

301,095



200,881



197,532



195,791



197,591


49.9

52.4

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,037,262


$

2,184,448


$

2,061,214


$

1,975,951


$

1,880,449


39.0

61.5































Net interest spread



2.73

%


2.87

%


2.77

%


2.84

%


2.89

%



Net interest margin



2.87

%


2.99

%


2.91

%


3.00

%


3.08

%



____________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)








































YTD

YTD


Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

12/31/2021

12/31/2020























The following reconciles return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):












































Net Income


$

2,723

$

4,617

$

4,031

$

3,998

$

3,886

$

15,368

$

15,730

Net Income - annualized (A)

$

10,803

$

18,317

$

16,168

$

16,214

$

15,460

$

15,368

$

15,730























Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets





















    and merger related expenses

$

8,688

$

5,098

$

4,402

$

4,092

$

3,980

$

22,279

$

16,128

Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets - annualized (B) and merger related expenses

$

34,469

$

20,226

$

17,656

$

16,595

$

15,833

$

22,279

$

16,128























Average stockholders' equity (C)

$

301,095

$

200,881

$

197,532

$

195,791

$

197,591

$

224,055

$

197,969

Less:  Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(52,692)

(18,942)

(19,053)

(19,178)

(19,304)

(27,535)

(19,498)

Average tangible equity (D)

$

248,403

$

181,939

$

178,479

$

176,613

$

178,287

$

196,520

$

178,471























Return on average equity (GAAP)  (A)/(C)

3.59

%

9.12

%

8.19

%

8.28

%

7.82

%

6.86

%

7.95

%

Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)  (B)/(D)

13.88

%

11.12

%

9.89

%

9.40

%

8.88

%

11.34

%

9.04

%























The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):












































Noninterest expense (E)

$

23,497

$

11,934

$

10,876

$

10,499

$

10,556

$

56,806

$

38,399

Less:  Amortization of intangible assets

(381)

(107)

(120)

(126)

(126)

(734)

(533)

           Merger Expenses

(7,615)

(538)

(377)





(8,530)


Adjusted noninterest expense (F)

$

15,501

$

11,289

$

10,379

$

10,373

$

10,430

$

47,542

$

37,866























Net interest income (G)

20,639

15,589

14,103

13,800

13,765

64,130

52,597

Add:  Taxable-equivalent adjustment

13

34

38

36

34

121

141

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)

$

20,652

$

15,623

$

14,141

$

13,836

$

13,799

$

64,251

$

52,738























Noninterest income (I)

$

5,129

$

2,909

$

2,903

$

2,557

$

3,047

$

13,498

10,749

Less:  Investment securities (gains)



(2)







(2)

(347)

Adjusted noninterest income (J)

$

5,129

$

2,907

$

2,903

$

2,557

$

3,047

$

13,496

$

10,402























Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  (E)/(G)+(I)



91.19

%

64.52

%

63.95

%

64.19

%

62.79

%

73.18

%

60.62

%

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  (F)/(H)+(J)

60.13

%

60.92

%

60.90

%

63.28

%

61.91

%

61.15

%

59.97

%























The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):












































Stockholders' equity (L)

$

350,693

$

201,607

$

198,682

$

196,104

$

195,019






Less:  Goodwill and other intangible assets

(70,956)

(18,883)

(18,991)

(19,111)

(19,237)






Tangible equity (M)

$

279,737

$

182,724

$

179,691

$

176,993

$

175,782





























Shares outstanding (N)

19,808

11,752

11,752

11,752

11,783





























Book value per common share (GAAP)  (L)/(N)

$

17.71

$

17.15

$

16.91

$

16.69

$

16.55






Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (M)/(N)

$

14.12

$

15.55

$

15.29

$

15.06

$

14.92




















































The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1):












































Stockholders' equity (O)

$

350,693

$

201,607

$

198,682

$

196,104

$

195,019






Less:  Goodwill and other intangible assets

(70,956)

(18,883)

(18,991)

(19,111)

(19,237)






Tangible equity (P)

$

279,737

$

182,724

$

179,691

$

176,993

$

175,782





























Assets (Q)

$

3,460,416

$

2,260,774

$

2,120,260

$

2,039,631

$

1,933,315






Less:  Goodwill and other intangible assets

(70,956)

(18,883)

(18,991)

(19,111)

(19,237)






Tangible assets (R)

$

3,389,460

$

2,241,891

$

2,101,269

$

2,020,520

$

1,914,078





























Period-end equity/assets (GAAP)  (O)/(Q)

10.13

%

8.92

%

9.37

%

9.61

%

10.09

%





Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP)  (P)/(R)

8.25

%

8.15

%

8.55

%

8.76

%

9.18

%





____________________

Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

