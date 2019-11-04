Shorelight Announces New Collaboration With University Of New Hampshire

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorelight, a leader in international education that provides life-changing experiences for international learners, today announced its newest university collaboration with the creation of UNH International at the University of New Hampshire. The program will provide opportunities for international students to access UNH's world-class undergraduate and graduate degree programs while supporting international student success through Shorelight's industry leading technology.

"We are thrilled to join with the University of New Hampshire, the state's flagship public research institution, to bring their exceptional academic offerings to international students across the globe, and to bring world-class international students to New Hampshire for a transformative university experience," said Shorelight CEO Tom Dretler. "Student success is at the heart of everything we do, and we know that UNH will provide a combination of high demand degree programs and a unique student experience that will enable international students to thrive."

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to pursuing academic excellence and research that contributes to the greater good, and we are eager to work with Shorelight to share that commitment with top international students from across the world," said Wayne Jones, provost and vice president for academic affairs at UNH. "Our many academically rigorous degree programs are in high demand both nationally and globally, and we look forward to maximizing this opportunity to broaden the community of students we reach, and expand our global footprint."

The agreement with UNH adds yet another globally recognized, flagship institution to Shorelight's portfolio. Other Shorelight partners include: Adelphi University, American University, Auburn University, Cleveland State University, Florida International University, Louisiana State University, Mercer University, UCLA Extension, University of Central Florida, University of Dayton, University of Illinois at Chicago, University of Kansas, University of Massachusetts Boston, University of Mississippi, University of South Carolina, University of the Pacific, and the University of Utah.

Shorelight is reinventing the international education experience for students worldwide. Based in Boston, the company partners with top-ranked, nonprofit American universities to build innovative programs and high-touch, technology-driven services that help talented students thrive and become global citizens.

The University of New Hampshire inspires innovation and transforms lives in our state, nation and world. More than 15,000 students from 48 states and 71 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top-ranked programs in business, engineering, law, health and human services, liberal arts and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. As one of the nation's highest-performing research universities, UNH partners with NASA, NOAA, NSF and NIH, and receives more than $110 million in competitive external funding every year to further explore and define the frontiers of land, sea and space. The university's main campus is located in Durham, New Hampshire. It also has a campus in Manchester, the state's largest city, and a law school in Concord, New Hampshire, the state's capital.

