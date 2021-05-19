Shoreline Biosciences Appoints Kimberly Manhard To Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Manhard as a member of the Board of Directors. Ms. Manhard has more than 25 years of experience in drug development, regulatory affairs and pharmaceutical operations, and has been instrumental in the development and approval of eight drugs across multiple therapeutic categories.

"We are very pleased to have such an accomplished drug developer and regulatory expert like Kimberly join our board as we continue to grow Shoreline," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Shoreline Chairman and CEO. "Kimberly has a diversified background both as an industry executive and board member who is responsible for delivering eight important commercial drugs to patients. We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to our board and look forward to gaining valuable insights as we advance our cell therapy programs toward the clinic and beyond."

"Shoreline has great potential to improve the development of safe, effective and affordable allogeneic cell therapies and carve out a leading position in the dynamic field of immunotherapy," commented Ms. Manhard. "I am pleased to join such an experienced board and look forward to leveraging my experience to guide Shoreline in the successful development of iPSC-derived allogeneic cell immunotherapies."

Ms. Manhard currently serves as Executive Vice President, Drug Development and director of Heron Therapeutics, where she has played a key role in the development and regulatory approvals of oncology care products Sustol® and Cinvanti® and Zynrelef™ for postoperative pain. Prior to joining Heron, Ms. Manhard served as the Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Development Operations at Ardea Biosciences, Inc. (acquired by AstraZeneca), where she was key to the development and regulatory approval of Zurampic® (lesinurad). Prior to joining Ardea, she was President of her own consultancy firm, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Exelixis, Inc. and held multiple regulatory positions at Agouron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a division of the Warner-Lambert Company, supporting development and commercialization of anticancer and antiviral products, including Viracept® (nelfinavir). Ms. Manhard was also previously with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in regulatory affairs, responsible for oncology compounds, including Taxol® (paclitaxel) and infectious disease compounds, including Videx® (didanosine) and Zerit® (stavudine). She began her career in clinical research with Eli Lilly and Company and G.H. Besselaar Associates (Covance Inc.). Ms. Manhard also currently serves as a member of the board of directors of InhibRx, Inc. and Shoreline Biosciences and is a member of the board of trustees for the Fleet Science Center. She received a B.S. degree in zoology and a B.A. degree in French from the University of Florida.

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the development of intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, targeted and standardized cellular immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has a strategic manufacturing relationship with the Advanced Cell Therapy Laboratory and is supported by high-quality institutional investors including Boxer Capital, BVF, Commodore, Cormorant, Janus Henderson Investors, Logos, Kite, a Gilead company, Wedbush Healthcare Partners, Stork Capital and others. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

