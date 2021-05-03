Shoreline Biosciences Appoints Vanessa L. Jacoby as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Vanessa L. Jacoby as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Jacoby brings more than twenty years of experience as a financial leader to Shoreline, with a strong background in company building and financial strategy.

"I am pleased to welcome Vanessa to Shoreline as our Chief Financial Officer," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Shoreline Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "Vanessa's recent IPO and public markets experience, coupled with a proven track record in building and financing companies through critical phases of growth, will be invaluable to our team as we grow into a domain-dominant cell therapy player."

"I am thrilled to be joining Shoreline at this exciting stage of its development. Shoreline's vision of developing allogeneic cell therapies has the potential to change the lives of critically ill patients and is a unique and compelling opportunity," said Ms. Jacoby. "I look forward to utilizing my experience to fulfill Shoreline's strategic and financial objectives to become a leading cell therapy company."

Ms. Jacoby has extensive experience in the biotechnology and life science sectors, having served as a senior financial executive of several private and public companies. Prior to joining Shoreline, Ms. Jacoby served as Chief Accounting Officer of Avidity Biosciences, Inc., where she led all corporate finance and planning activities and played a key role in the company's $300M Initial Public Offering in June 2020 and $100M Series C in October 2019. Prior to Avidity, Ms. Jacoby was Vice President, Finance at PharmAkea, which was acquired by Galecto in 2019. Prior to that, she served as a Director of Accounting and Controller at BCI, Inc. and held senior financial roles at Artes Medical and Verenium. Before joining industry, Ms. Jacoby was an auditor for Ernst & Young and she is a certified public accountant with the State of California (inactive). Ms Jacoby received her M.B.A. from National University and B.S. degree in Business Administration from Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the development of intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, targeted and standardized cellular immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has a strategic manufacturing relationship with the Advanced Cell Therapy Laboratory and is supported by high-quality institutional investors including Boxer Capital, BVF Partners L.P., Commodore Capital, Cormorant Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Logos Capital, Kite, a Gilead company, Wedbush Healthcare Partners, Stork Capital and others. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

