Shoreview Flats Welcomes First Residents To Luxury Apartment Community In Dallas

Conveniently located at 10157 Shoreview Road with access to nearby trails and parks, such as White Rock Lake and Dallas Arboretum, Shoreview Flats offers brand new one- and two-bedroom apartments. The units feature granite countertops, beveled white kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, contemporary wood-style flooring and private balconies or patios. Residents also have access to enclosed garage parking.

"Shoreview Flats was artfully designed to create a living experience for our residents that compliments their lifestyle," said Diane Batayeh, CEO of Shoreview Flat's management company, Village Green. "From phenomenal city views to luxuriously appointed apartment homes and amenity spaces; with easy access to neighborhood entertainment and services, Shoreview Flats will deliver a premier living experience for our residents. We look forward to welcoming those who desire an elegant, unique and inviting place to call home."

Residents will enjoy a variety of outdoor recreation spaces, including a sky lounge with views of the Dallas skyline, an outdoor entertainment lanai with a firepit and lounge seating, outdoor lawn with bocce ball, grilling area with premier cooking equipment, and a resort-style swimming pool. It also features community workspaces and a business lounge for those who work from home, a wellness center, on-site dry cleaning and laundry services, and a dog park.

Currently, Shoreview Flats and the national apartment management company, Village Green, is offering a special discount to essential frontline workers in recognition for their continued dedication and sacrifice to ensure our public's safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Those working on the frontlines in essential industries, including healthcare and public health officials, law enforcement, food and agriculture employees, transportation and logistics employees and more, will be waived their application, administration and PD deposit fees and receive a reduced security deposit.

For more information about Shoreview Flats, the frontline discount, or to schedule an in-person and virtual tour, please visit www.shoreviewflats.com.

About Village Green

Founded in 1919, Village Green is an award-winning national apartment management company serving more than 90 cities throughout the United States. With nine offices nationwide, located in Baltimore/D.C., Connecticut, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, and Iowa., Village Green's hospitality-based business model is focused on delivering exceptional living through passionate service. The company operates approximately 41,000 units. Village Green is led by a team of industry-recognized, award winning professionals, who take great pride in delivering authentic experiences through valued relationships, tailored amenities and uncompromised five-star hospitality quality level service. For more information on Village Green, please visit: www.villagegreen.com.

