Shorr Packaging Announces New Facility and Expansion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorr Packaging Corp. ("Shorr") expanded to a new location on January 21st, which marked the first, fully-operational day for warehouse inventory and offices. This development will help accommodate the growing demands within the Midwestern states – Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri and Kansas.

"We are excited to announce the move into our new distribution center, strategically located to allow for an economical supply chain," says Phil McKee – Shorr Packaging, Des Moines Division Manager. "Getting all three warehouses back under one roof will allow for maximum efficiencies so we can provide more value to our customers."

This division of Shorr had been operating out of their previous location for over 20 years, with expansions at offsite locations around the area. The new locality (4900 NE 29th Street, Des Moines, IA 50317), is only 7 miles from the heart of Des Moines and less than 5 miles from the previous location. As an added convenience, the building is closer to the I-80 / I-35 intersection, providing easy National access from San Francisco to New Jersey and Texas to Minnesota.

"This new facility will give us the continued capability to provide superb service that is second to none," said Ethan Sus – Shorr Packaging, Des Moines Sales Manager. "Operational excellence is key in our business, and investments like these ensure that we can stay focused on what's important – our customers."

The 71% growth in space (162,500 square feet in total) now allows Shorr to keep all inventory supply within a single building; pushing productivity to a new height – keeping the base cost low, benefiting both customers and employee-owners. Customers will be able to test automated packaging equipment in the new, state-of-the-art demo room; which includes a variety of 3M case sealers, Lantech stretch wrappers, Signode strapping machines, Wexxar/BEL case formers and Eastey shrink tunnels and sealers.

"Our goal is to continue delivering world-class products, equipment and service to all of our customers," said Jeff Barnwell – Shorr Packaging, Des Moines Distribution Center Manager. "We look forward to providing on-going support, while planning and preparing for the additional growth our business may need in all of the markets we serve."

Jeff Barnwell was a large part of the success of this project, along with the entire Iowa support team. Graham Group and Graham Construction helped tremendously, working alongside Shorr to help build and develop the perfect distribution center. This mid-west location marks the eighth expansion for Shorr within a two-year span, not including the additions of other extensions, to accommodate for overflow. Additional expansions in Los Angeles, Indianapolis and other areas are expected within the year.

Shorr Packaging Corp. is one of the nation's oldest and largest independent distributors of packaging materials and equipment. Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Shorr Packaging is a 100% employee-owned company specializing in comprehensive packaging solutions for businesses of any size and industry. Shorr represents automated equipment lines from industry leaders such as 3M, Lantech, Combi, Sealed Air and Wexxar/BEL that utilize state-of-the-art technology to streamline the entire packaging process. Shorr's wide selection of packaging and shipping supplies includes corrugated products, carton closure, pallet unitization products, protective packaging and flexible packaging, plus extensive capabilities in customized corrugated design. For more information about Shorr's packaging solutions, visit www.shorr.com.

