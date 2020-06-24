Shorr Packaging Appoints New President

AURORA, Ill., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorr Packaging announces the appointment of Robert "Rob" Onorato as president, effective June 22. Prior to joining Shorr Packaging, Onorato served as chief operating officer for Crescent Electric in Dubuque, IA. Bringing years of experience and expertise, relative to B2B distribution organizations, Onorato has led successful business growth initiatives through excellence in sales, strategy and operations. Onorato's background includes positions with Applied Industrial Technologies, Barnes Group Inc., and Office Max.



"We are pleased to welcome Rob to the Shorr Packaging team and believe that he is uniquely qualified to help lead Shorr during this period of unprecedented innovation and growth for the business," said Craig Funkhouser, chief executive officer. "Rob's strategic clarity, operational experience, passion for developing talent and demonstrated understanding of the customer experience will be vital assets for cultivating even stronger business partnerships with our customers into the future." At Shorr, Onorato will work directly with Funkhouser furthering implementation of the organization's strategic plan. Additionally, Rob will be tasked with managing the strategic growth of the company with leaders of the Marketing, Sales and Operations teams reporting to him.



"I am thrilled to join Shorr Packaging – an industry-revered fixture with a proud, 100-year legacy of unparalleled client collaboration and success," stated Onorato. "It is obvious that Shorr's adaptability, dynamism and commitment to beneficial customer outcomes has propelled this great organization to the prominent status it enjoys today. I want to thank the entire Shorr team for their confidence in me, and I am certain that the best is yet to come for Shorr and its customers."

Shorr Packaging is an industry-leading, award-winning distributor of packaging products, equipment and services. We represent the best-known packaging product manufacturers and brands in the industry and are one of the largest independent packaging distributors in the nation. Founded in 1922, we are an established, employee-owned company with a long history and success record, all attributed to one simple principle - listen to the customer. To learn more, visit www.shorr.com.



