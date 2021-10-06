Shorr Packaging Appoints Steve Cavin and Ken Kucera as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Respectively

AURORA, Ill., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorr Packaging announced the promotions of Steve Cavin and Ken Kucera as the company's Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (respectively), effective immediately. In his new role, Cavin will oversee sales and marketing and will be responsible for the organization's commercial strategy and leadership. Mr. Kucera will be responsible for driving the packaging giant's organizational excellence – focused on driving incremental value for Shorr's customers. Both will report to CEO Rob Onorato.

"Both Steve and Ken bring decades of experience to their roles and have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to both Shorr's customers and continued advancement and growth. Their deep industry knowledge and sound business judgment make them an excellent choice for our senior leadership team during this unprecedented period of growth at Shorr Packaging," Onorato said.

Cavin most recently served as the company's Vice President of Business Development where he was instrumental in driving the organization's tremendous 2020-2021 growth. Kucera most recently served as Shorr's Vice President of Supply Chain – leading strategy and execution for procurement, 3PLs, logistics, safety, quality, and process improvement.

"It is an incredibly exciting time to be at Shorr, and I am honored to be working alongside the very talented sales and marketing teams. As we build the commercial strategy to meet the accelerating needs of our customers, we will rely on this talent to deliver an exceptional customer experience," Cavin said. "Ensuring alignment across the enterprise – in tandem with Rob, Ken, and the rest of the Shorr employee-owners – will enable us to grow upon Shorr's successes and focus on our corporate commitment to value creation for our customers."

"Shorr is an industry-revered institution, and I am both humbled and honored to assume a senior leadership role to continue – and indeed augment – our proud legacy of high performance and superior products and solutions," Kucera added. "I look forward to working with Rob and Steve to advance our strategic priorities."

Shorr Packaging is an industry-leading, award-winning distributor of packaging products, equipment and services. We represent the best-known packaging product manufacturers and brands in the industry and are one of the largest independent packaging distributors in the nation. Founded in 1922, we are an established, employee-owned company with a long history and success record, all attributed to one simple principle — listen to the customer. To learn more, visit www.shorr.com.

