Short-Notice Auction of Late-Model Metal Fabricating & Welding Equipment in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Machinery Marketing International, have announced today that its joint venture group will conduct an online only auction opening November 28 and closing December 5 of late-model metal fabricating and welding equipment.

The featured equipment includes (4) Cincinnati CNC Press Brakes as new as 2014, (3) Mitsubishi CNC Lasers to 4500-watt, a Mitsubishi fully automated material handling system, (6) Fanuc Robotic Welding Cells, a variety of welders, and more.

The equipment can be inspected on Tuesday, December 4, between 8 am and 4 pm CT or earlier by appointment, at N92W15000 Anthony Ave, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Complete details about the auction, online registration, and a lot catalog with complete technical specifications, pictures and under power videos of the equipment are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/fab-welding.

Contact John Magnuson at jmagnuson@hilcoglobal.com or +1 847.504.3204 for more information on the equipment or to schedule an inspection.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) provides industrial asset disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment, and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. Hilco Industrial performs dispositions through on-site, online, and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial has capital to put at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. Hilco Industrial is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and operates as a part of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace.

Machinery Marketing International (mmi-direct.com) ranks among the world's elite manufacturing equipment resellers serving businesses of all shapes and sizes including the FORTUNE 500's most sought after global manufactures. MMI's unique blend of marketing, technology and the human touch remains one of the most effective and successful formulas establishing MMI as the industry leader.

SOURCE Hilco Industrial

Related Links

http://www.hilcoind.com

