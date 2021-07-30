Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022

TOKYO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addition to the Official Competition (International, Asia International and Japan) supported by Sony and Non-Fiction Competition, the Academy Association announced that the SSFF & ASIA would be able to submit for nomination from the Animation category for a total of five Best Award-winning shorts that will be given a chance to possibly win an Oscar next year!

Photography/ Takeshi Shinto, Styling/ Daisuke Iga, Hair & Makeup/ Minako Suzuki

As the only international short film festival in Japan that is accredited by the Academy Awards and along with other Oscar-qualifying film festivals that can submit 5 films like the Sundance Film Festival and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, we have taken another step forward as top tier international film festival.

Continuing from last year, Sony supports creators around the world

We are open for submissions to the Official Competition supported by Sony. The International, Asia International, and Japan competitions, eligible for nomination in the Academy Awards the following year. Sony continues to support, as a starting point, creators who will lead new visual cultures and trends into the future.

In addition to the Official Competition, the Non-Fiction, Animation, and the Cinematic Tokyo Competition, films with Tokyo as the central theme, Sony continues to expand the range of visual expression and opportunities for challenges for creators with the Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia™, with the aim to encourage new visual creativity unique to smartphones.

From among the selected short films, the film that most depicts "Make Impossible Possible," will be awarded the Biogen Japan Award.

A message from director Mamoru Hosoda!

We've received a statement of support aimed towards filmmakers from director Mamoru Hosoda, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose film "Belle" had its world premiere as the official selection of the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

"Now, with the widespread use of the internet and available production tools, the environment to make and screen has become easier to accomplish. I think it's important to make films and submit them to film festivals. Most of all, it may lead to more opportunities and to know what other people are making will expand the scope of your own filmmaking. I believe films reflect the kind of person that the filmmaker is. I hope that the film festival will be a place of discovery of yet unknown creators and becomes the place where the find opportunities to make the kind of film they want to.

< Submission Guidelines>

Submission period: from Sunday, August 1, 2021 *deadlines vary by category

*deadlines vary by category Submission Page https://www.shortshorts.org/en/creators/

Selection Announcements: For the Official Competition supported by Sony, Non-Fiction and Animation Competition, shortlists will be announced on website every month beginning in October. The final selections from all competitions will be announced on the website by the end of April 2022 .

Media Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

[email protected]

+81-3474-8201

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia