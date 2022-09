Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022 Screening in Autumn Starts Sept. 29

Award Winning 15 Short Films Are Globally Streamed at Online Venue

Audience of the Online Venue and the People Who Come to the Festival

Will Receive an Original SSFF & ASIA 25th Anniversary NFT

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Awards® qualifying and one of the largest film festivals in Asia, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) is going to have a screening in Autumn from September 29th to October 23rd at Online Venue & Tokyo Photographic Museum of Art.

URL:https://shortshorts.org/2022autumn/en/

SSFF & ASIA 2022 Screening in Autumn Lineup for Global Streaming including Best Award winners which are eligible for the next Ocscar(R)

SSFF & ASIA have received 5,720 films from 126 countries and regions for the 24th SSFF & ASIA this June. For the Screening in Autumn, winner of the Grand Prix, George Lucas Award "Warsha" by Dania Bdeir, "Skin & Bone" starring AmandaAmanda Seyfried , "Sweet Tooth" starring Timothée Chalamet, and other short films that won SSFF & ASIA 2022 will be showcased.

16 Award Winning Shorts including "THE LIMIT Taxi Girl" (Japan Competition), "Nuisance Bear" (Non-Fiction Competition), Dark Yellow (Asia Competition Audience Award), Tokyo Rain (Cinematic Tokyo Competition) , "Barefoot Empress" (Biogen Award), "Final Deathtination" (Animation Competition) , "Borekas" (International Competition Best Actor Award), "sparklers" (Japan Competition Best Actor Award) , "AIM" (Branded Shorts of the Year Japan Category) will be globally streamed online.

Audience of the online venue and the people who come to the festival will receive an original SSFF & ASIA NFT. With this NFT, you will be invited to the special anniversary event of the SSFF & ASIA 2023 in next June.

Outline of SSFF & ASIA 2022 Screening in Autumn

Dates:Online: Sep. 29(Thurs)~Oct 23(Sun)

Venues:Oct 21(Fri)~23(Sun)

Venues:Online & Tokyo Photographic Art Museum

Programs:Screenings of Winners of SSFF & ASIA 2022, Horror Short Films、Shocking Collection、Discover Beauty Program. Events include Online seminars.

Price:Online Theater Subscription Passport (5.00USD) will be on sale from Sept 29th(Thurs)

Reservations:Seat reservations for the screening will be accepted on the website.

Website:https://shortshorts.org/2022autumn/en/

Organizer:Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival Asia

Co-Organizer:Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Patronage:J-WAVE

Allied Event: The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival

