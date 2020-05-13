ShortDot Gears Up for .cyou Domain Extension's May 14th Sunrise Launch for Trademark Holders

LUXEMBOURG, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShortDot's newest domain extension, .cyou (See You), is all set for its Sunrise launch on May 14th. The .cyou domain extension is specially crafted for Generation Z, whereas the Sunrise launch that will last until June 15th is squarely targeted at trademark holders to register their protected trademarks with .cyou.

Sunrise is a special period giving trademark holders 30 days of exclusive access to secure their trademarks on a new domain extension before it is made available to the general public. With .cyou, ShortDot aims to attract young entrepreneurs, creative individuals, and innovative brands alike who not only embrace modern social media but thrive on it.

The .cyou domain extension is primarily geared towards those businesses and professionals who share the same ethical values around independence, diversity, and inclusivity. With over 70 registrars already having signed up to become .cyou accredited registrars, interest is growing swiftly among trademark holders, registrars, and end-users.

ShortDot was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Lars Jensen, Kevin Kopas, Michael Riedl, and Christian Tecar. Their broad experience on both the registry and registrar sides of the business has helped foster a customer-centric registry model that is driving the company's rapid growth and establishing the ShortDot's reputation as a cutting-edge force in the domain industry.

"Since announcing the new .cyou domain extension earlier this year, we've seen a great deal of interest from Gen Z entrepreneurs, influencers, and brands, all looking to push boundaries to achieve their personal and business goals and advance social causes," said Kopas, COO. "We expect .cyou to establish itself as the domain extension for tech-savvy, eco-conscious, big-thinking individuals, and businesses that are working smarter and rewriting the rules on how things get done."

If the success of ShortDot's previous domain extensions, .icu and .bond, are any indication, .cyou should fare pretty well. .bond took hold in finance and banking circles while .icu grew to be the largest new domain extension in the world, with more than 6.6 million registrations in more than 125 countries.

"What is most rewarding is seeing the enthusiasm for the .cyou extension among registrars and trademark holders," said Lars Jensen, CEO. "Options in traditional domain name extensions are in short supply, signaling the need for new choices. With .cyou, our users will have the opportunity to establish innovative and creative online identities while trademark holders can secure their rights on a cool new domain extension."

ShortDot offers sales support for its registrar partners via design, development, lead generation, and customer retention programs. End users can search for and register their .cyou domain names at a number of ICANN accredited registrars around the world. ShortDot uses CentralNic as its backend provider. For more information about ShortDot, .cyou, and the upcoming Sunrise launch, visit www.nic.cyou.

For more information: Kevin Kopas at [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE ShortDot SA

Related Links

http://www.nic.cyou

