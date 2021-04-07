ShortDot is All Set to Launch the .sbs Domain Extension - Focusing on Non-Profit Organizations and Social Welfare Communities

LUXEMBOURG, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With .sbs, ShortDot focuses on forward-thinking organizations, corporates, businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals who believe in doing well for themselves and doing good for social communities, side by side. ShortDot will be donating a portion of every .sbs domain registration to a non-profit organization.

ShortDot has positioned .sbs as a short, thoughtful, three-letter domain extension perfect for social causes, charitable organizations and other philanthropic initiatives, and any progressive business, individual, or community that believes in social and financial inclusion.

In today's virtual world, .sbs also finds applications valid for virtual coworking spaces, productivity platforms, online events, and networking sites where teams can collaborate, work remotely, and share ideas side by side. Bloggers, entrepreneurs and working professionals managing multiple projects, businesses, and tasks side by side can also use .sbs to highlight their multi-tasking capabilities.

.sbs is launching soon and will be available for trademark holders on May 6, 2021. This 'Sunrise Period' ends on June 7, 2021 and then registrants around the globe will be able to register .sbs beginning at 1400 UTC on June 8, 2021.

ShortDot was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Lars Jensen, Kevin Kopas, Michael Riedl, and Christian Tecar. As domain industry veterans, their broad experience on both the registry and registrar sides of the business has enabled ShortDot to adopt a customer-centric registry model driving the company's rapid growth. In a relatively short span of time, ShortDot has built credible reputation and is considered as a formidable force in the domain industry. It is, in fact, now the fourth-largest new domain name registry in the world.

"We're really looking forward to the launch of .sbs! We're confident that .sbs will enable non-profit organizations and social welfare groups to make a strong impact online," said Kevin Kopas, COO. ".sbs communicates the drive a business has for economic growth coupled with the commitment to supporting and uplifting communities side by side. .sbs establishes a strong connection with social enterprises, non-profit organizations, community groups, and activists alike."

Given the success of ShortDot's previous domain extensions, .icu, .bond, .cyou, and .cfd, .sbs will be another winner. .icu is one of the largest new domain extensions on the planet, .bond is breaking barriers in the world of finance and banking, and .cyou has been one of the fastest-growing new domain extensions for the past three months. Several leading Hollywood celebrities have already registered their names with .cfd and the newly launched domain extension continues to receive strong support from the global community of fashion influencers.

"It's amazing to witness the support and love we're getting for .sbs from our registrar partners and various non-profit organizations," said Lars Jensen, CEO. "Being a short, three-letter domain extension, .sbs is perfect for all types of businesses, brands, individuals, and social impact groups looking to make a strong impact online. Since .sbs is free of any geographic, linguistic, and industry-related limitations, it makes for the perfect choice to build a memorable presence and to stand out."

For more information about ShortDot, .sbs, and the upcoming launch, visit www.shortdot.bond/sbs.

