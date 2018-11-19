Shortly After Refocusing 100% on its True Cloud CMS, Agility Kicks Off Aggressive Growth Strategy Across North America

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility is entering into a new phase of growth and expansion in a quest to dominate the mid-market CMS industry. With an increase in their office footprint, new sales staff, and a boost to their internal leadership, they are eager to bring their True-Cloud CMS Platform to more people than ever.

Agility moved their Headquarters earlier this year to their Toronto location at 240 Richmond Street, and in early December will be taking occupancy on a larger space at 100 University Avenue. Perhaps bigger news, however, is their announcement of Agility West, a new office in Vancouver.

"It is imperative that we spread our footprint. With customers and partners across North America and we want to be better aligned with their time zones in order to improve our ability to support them." – Jon Voigt, CEO

Agility has also begun the process of increasing the size of their sales division, with the creation of new business development positions across North America. These roles will accelerate the pace at which new customers are onboarded to their True-Cloud CMS Platform. As the company scales, new territories, sales staff, and customer success managers will be added as needed.

Internal changes to support Agility's growth across all areas are being announced today, as well. Joel Varty has been named Chief Technology Officer. Varty will be overseeing the Product division and providing guidance to Partners, Customers, and Developers alike from a high level.

"I'm delighted to work within all areas of our organization to help connect more deeply with our customers and partners," said Joel Varty. "Agility is headed toward rapid growth, and I'm excited to help steer the ship."

James Vidler has been named Director of Partner Success. He will lead a whole new learning platform as well as the advocacy and engagement with Agility's growing Partner channel.

"I've used Agility to help build websites for some of North America's top brands. Not only is it super easy to use for marketers, Agility is a CMS that was built by developers for developers, and I'm incredibly proud and excited to share our platform with the world." - James Vidler, Director of Partner Success.

With the additional office locations, as well as new sales staff, Agility is poised for growth in the coming months. With Joel Varty as CTO, the Agility platform capabilities will continue to expand and evolve at an increasing pace. In his new role as Director of Partner Success, James Vidler will drive an increase in Partner adoption and quicker onboarding. Look to 2019 as a year where Agility makes rapid moves in the marketplace.

Agility believes everyone deserves amazing experiences. Agility delivers a True Cloud Content Management System, and they are committed to helping their partners create those experiences for their customers worldwide. More information can be found at agilitycms.com.

