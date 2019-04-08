Shorts Night Presented by the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute Spotlights Award-Winning Short Films

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A night of award-winning shorts is an annual fundraising event held at Stargazers Theatre. This one night only program presents a lineup of some of the most decorated short films of the year, including winners of the most prestigious awards and festivals from around the world.

LINEUP

MASCARPONE

Best Action HollyShorts Film Festival

Directed by Jonas Riemer

A car crash thrusts Francis, the dreamy film projectionist, into the world of the ruthless gangster Mascarpone.

MIN BROR AMAL

Best Short Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Directed by Christopher Wollebekk

A mute boy and his older brother are planning an escape from their refugee centre in fear of being returned, but things take a sudden change when a bird crashes into their window.

STAG

Best Narrative Short Port Townsend Film Festival

Directed by Jonnie Stapleton

After getting dumped by his fiance, a middle aged man proceeds to take the couples swing dancing class he signed them both up for.

HULA GIRL

Best Documentary Short HollyShorts Film Festival

Directed by Riess Hill & Amy Hill

At 94 years of age, Joan Anderson has waited 60 years to prove that "a gentleman's handshake" was hardly a deal and it's time to set the record straight.

HARINA

Special Mention Berlin Short Film Festival

Directed by Joanna Cristina Nelson

Roberto is a middle-class working professional trying to survive Venezuela's economic death spiral and current humanitarian crisis while maintaining his unemployed mother.

ALL INCLUSIVE

Special Jury Recognition SXSW

Directed by Corina Schwingruber Ilic

Under the spell of mass entertainment at high sea.

FIRE IN CARDBOARD CITY

Best Comedy LA Shorts

Directed by Phil Brough

When a city made entirely from cardboard catches fire it is up to the local fire chief and his brave deputies to save Cardboard City and its citizens from impending doom.

NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB

Audience Award Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival

Directed by Yves Piat | 17 min

In a Tunisian village, children are playing football on a wasteland. Meanwhile, Abdallah and Mohammed come across a donkey with headphones on his ears and bags full of a white powder on his back.

