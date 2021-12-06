Shortwave Infrared Market to Grow by USD 119.47 million | Technavio

Major Five Shortwave Infrared Market Participants:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH: The company offers shortwave infrared products such as Goldeye CL-008 Cool TEC1, Goldeye CL-008 Cool TEC1, and Goldeye CL-008 TEC1.

The company offers shortwave infrared products such as Goldeye CL-008 Cool TEC1, Goldeye CL-008 Cool TEC1, and Goldeye CL-008 TEC1. Ascendent Technology Group Inc.: The company offers shortwave infrared products for military.

The company offers shortwave infrared products for military. Hamamatsu Photonics KK: The company offers shortwave infrared products such as InGaAs photodiodes, InAs photovoltaic detectors, and InAsSb photovoltaic detectors.

The company offers shortwave infrared products such as InGaAs photodiodes, InAs photovoltaic detectors, and InAsSb photovoltaic detectors. Leonardo DRS Inc.: The company offers shortwave infrared products such as Cooled Thermal Camera Modules, Uncooled Thermal Camera Modules, and Uncooled LWIR Detectors.

The company offers shortwave infrared products such as Cooled Thermal Camera Modules, Uncooled Thermal Camera Modules, and Uncooled LWIR Detectors. Photonic Science and Engineering Ltd.: The company offers shortwave infrared products such as Cooled VGA SWIR InGaAs Camera and Cooled qVGA SWIR InGaAs Camera.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Shortwave Infrared Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

SWIR Area Camera



SWIR Linear Camera

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By product, the SWIR area camera segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. These cameras are simple to use and convenient for low and quick imaging applications.

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. The growing demand for SWIR cameras and machine vision devices is expected to be the key driver for market growth in the region.

For more information about the contribution of each segment of the market, View Our Free Sample Report

Reports that might interest you:

Power Line Communication Market: The power line communication market has been segmented by application (smart grid, networking, and long haul) and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The power line communication market has been segmented by application (smart grid, networking, and long haul) and geography ( , APAC, , MEA, and ). Laser Sensor Market: The laser sensor market has been segmented by end-user (industrial, aerospace defense, and automotive) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Shortwave Infrared Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 119.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Ascendent Technology Group Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Leonardo DRS Inc., New Imaging Technologies, Photonic Science and Engineering Ltd., Princeton Infrared Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Xenics NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio