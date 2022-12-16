Shot peening machines market: Growth opportunities led by AGTOS GmbH, C.M. Surface Treatment Spa, Empire Abrasive Equipment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shot peening machines market size is forecast to increase by USD 39.14 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 1.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the need for superior-quality products, a dynamic metal fabrication market poised for growth, and significant demand from the growing aerospace sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shot Peening Machines Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global shot peening machines market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AGTOS GmbH, C.M. Surface Treatment Spa, Empire Abrasive Equipment, Engineered Abrasives Inc., Guyson International Ltd., Innovative Peening Systems, Kushal Udhyog, Norican Group, Pangborn LLC, Peening Technologies Equipment Co., Progressive Surface Inc., Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Shockform Aeronautique Inc., SIAPRO doo, Sintokogio Ltd., SONATS, Superior Shot Preening and Coatings International, Surface Blasting Systems LLC, Surface International, and TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (manual and automatic), end-user (manufacturing, construction, and energy), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (manual and automatic)

Manual: The market share growth by the manual segment will be significant during the forecast period. The ongoing urbanization and worldwide construction market will drive the demand for manual shot peening equipment. Rapid industrialization has resulted in growing urbanization, and substantial governmental investments in infrastructure projects are all helping to drive the construction industry forward. Major market vendors are making strategic agreements to improve their ability to develop new goods and upgrade technology. As a result of the regular launch of new products and strong R&D initiatives, it is expected that the market for shot peening machines will continue to rise over the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this shot peening machines market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the shot peening machines market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the shot peening machines market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the shot peening machines market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of shot peening machines market vendors

Shot Peening Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGTOS GmbH, C.M. Surface Treatment Spa, Empire Abrasive Equipment, Engineered Abrasives Inc., Guyson International Ltd., Innovative Peening Systems, Kushal Udhyog, Norican Group, Pangborn LLC, Peening Technologies Equipment Co., Progressive Surface Inc., Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Shockform Aeronautique Inc., SIAPRO doo, Sintokogio Ltd., SONATS, Superior Shot Preening and Coatings International, Surface Blasting Systems LLC, Surface International, and TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global shot peening machines market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global shot peening machines market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGTOS GmbH

Exhibit 112: AGTOS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: AGTOS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: AGTOS GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 C.M. Surface Treatment Spa

Exhibit 115: C.M. Surface Treatment Spa - Overview



Exhibit 116: C.M. Surface Treatment Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: C.M. Surface Treatment Spa - Key offerings

12.5 Empire Abrasive Equipment

Exhibit 118: Empire Abrasive Equipment - Overview



Exhibit 119: Empire Abrasive Equipment - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Empire Abrasive Equipment - Key offerings

12.6 Engineered Abrasives Inc.

Exhibit 121: Engineered Abrasives Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Engineered Abrasives Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Engineered Abrasives Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Guyson International Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Guyson International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Guyson International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Guyson International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Innovative Peening Systems

Exhibit 127: Innovative Peening Systems - Overview



Exhibit 128: Innovative Peening Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Innovative Peening Systems - Key offerings

12.9 Kushal Udhyog

Exhibit 130: Kushal Udhyog - Overview



Exhibit 131: Kushal Udhyog - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Kushal Udhyog - Key offerings

12.10 Norican Group

Exhibit 133: Norican Group - Overview



Exhibit 134: Norican Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Norican Group - Key offerings

12.11 Pangborn LLC

Exhibit 136: Pangborn LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Pangborn LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Pangborn LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Peening Technologies Equipment Co.

Exhibit 139: Peening Technologies Equipment Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Peening Technologies Equipment Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Peening Technologies Equipment Co. - Key offerings

12.13 Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH

Exhibit 142: Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 143: Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Shockform Aeronautique Inc.

Exhibit 145: Shockform Aeronautique Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Shockform Aeronautique Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Shockform Aeronautique Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sintokogio Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Sintokogio Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Sintokogio Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Sintokogio Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Sintokogio Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 SONATS

Exhibit 152: SONATS - Overview



Exhibit 153: SONATS - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: SONATS - Key offerings

12.17 TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

