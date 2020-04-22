Shots Box Launches Customizable Monthly Sample Box and Cocktail Box of the Month Across Updated Online Platform

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shots Box, the monthly subscription box for craft spirits lovers, today launched their new Customizable Sample Box and Cocktail Box of the Month across their updated online platform.

Shots Box has become the nationwide go-to subscription service delivering craft spirits direct to your door since its launch in October 2018. Customers are offered a new way to discover and taste craft spirits in sample sizes before making the commitment to purchasing full-sized bottles.

Today, Shots Box has taken their subscription service to the next level by letting customers curate their own monthly sample box and unveiled a new monthly featured box:

Customizable Monthly Sample Box: The signature Shots Box with 10 minis is now fully customizable. Choose any 10 craft spirits minis from Shots Box's variety and build the box you want to receive. In addition, the Gin, Vodka, Whiskey, and Liqueurs boxes can be customized with different brands. Gin, vodka, liqueurs boxes are all $39.99. Whiskey and fully customizable variety boxes are $49.99. Monthly memberships come in one, three, six month, or year memberships.

Cocktail Box of the Month: Rotates monthly and kicks off with the Old Fashioned Cocktail Box including extracts/syrups, measuring spoon, sugar cubes, garnishes, recipe card and four Whiskey Minis of Balcones Texas Rye 50 ml (50% ABV, 100 Proof)

"At Shots Box, we listen to our craft community, and the demand for customizable boxes has been a goal of ours from the start. We are thrilled to now be able to offer this feature to our customers. We are also excited about our monthly featured cocktail boxes, which offer our customers a complete cocktail kit curated by our team of mixologists," said J.C. Stock, CEO and co-founder of Shots Box.

The new membership portal is easy to use and offers expanded benefits. Members have access to the new Shots Box Rewards System, providing access to prizes and gift cards. Members also receive reduced shipping, special promotional offers and access to Shots Box Meetup Events in their area and online.

Shots Box will also continue to offer their Craft Club Membership in Clear, Dark, or Mixed Spirits, which offers craft aficionados a box containing three full-sized, specially-curated alcohol bottles delivered right to your doorstep every two months.

Shots Box members are a part of a retail experience that brings a variety of high-quality craft spirits from around the country to consumers' doorsteps and expands their selection from typical liquor store offerings. In addition, consumers avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that they may not have a palate for. With Shots Box, consumers have the opportunity to taste unique spirits first and then can purchase a full-sized bottle from the Shots Box website or retail store, allowing them to affordably discover their drink of choice. For more information, visit www.ShotsBox.com

ABOUT SHOTS BOX:

Shots Box is a monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled liquors curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis monthly of the best liquors from around the country and connects them online to share their experiences with other consumers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jennifer Buonantony

[email protected]

(323) 496-1976

Related Images

company-logo.png

Company Logo

Shots Box company logo

SOURCE Shots Box

Related Links

http://www.ShotsBox.com

