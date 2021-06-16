Shots Box Shares Some of Its Top Whiskey Picks for Dad this Father's Day

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Father's Day 2021 on June 20 with one of several high-quality whiskeys available direct to the public with Shots Box, a premier online retailer of craft and artisanal spirits based in Los Angeles, California. Their popular Whiskey Club connects online shoppers to exclusive, artisanal spirits, expertly curated and sourced from small-town distilleries and breweries from around the country.

Shots Box

"After not being able to spend time with loved ones, this Father's Day means something a little more special," says J.C. Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "Whiskey has a tradition of bringing people together and strengthening bonds, which is why it makes a timeless Father's Day gift. Honor Dad this year with something more than just the usual and try one of our top whiskey picks from around the country."

The Whiskey Club is a bi-monthly liquor subscription and delivery service that comes included with six to 12 curated craft whiskey samples, a Shots Box Glencairn glass, access to exclusive members-only promotions and events, along with a Shots Box pencil and tasting journal which provide detailed information for whiskey enthusiasts to learn how to taste whiskey like the pros.

Here are some of a few whiskeys available through The Whiskey Club that make it the perfect gift for this Father's Day:

Bozeman Spirits Montana 1889 Whiskey - Named after the year the state of Montana joined the Union, Bozeman's Montana 1889 Whiskey is made with Montana malted barley, Montana rye, and corn. This spirit is Distilled and Aged in Downtown Bozeman in new 53 gallon American Oak Barrels.



joined the Union, 1889 Whiskey is made with malted barley, rye, and corn. This spirit is Distilled and Aged in in new 53 gallon American Oak Barrels. Bärenjäger Honey & Bourbon - The only imported honey bourbon where American heritage meets 18th-century Germany . Bärenjäger Honey Bourbon is a delicious blend of premium honey liqueur infused with American bourbon whiskey.



. Bärenjäger is a delicious blend of premium honey liqueur infused with American bourbon whiskey. Balcones Texas Rye - Driven by constant curiosity, Balcones distills its rye in its copper pot stills, bringing new subtlety and perspective to the approach. The taste of creamy buttery toffee, building to peppery spice notes with hints of coffee and nuts, results in a finish of peanut butter and dark chocolate.



Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey - Born in Ocean Beach, California , Skrewball's story is just as unique as the contents of the bottle. Skrewball started from the passion of a bartender and foodie who owned a local watering hole. When he first combined his favorite classics peanut butter and whiskey to create the most delicious shot, many snubbed their nose at this idea, but it didn't take long before it became their signature shot. He teamed up with his wife to create Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey—and to their surprise, ended up creating something even better than the original shot.



, Skrewball's story is just as unique as the contents of the bottle. Skrewball started from the passion of a bartender and foodie who owned a local watering hole. When he first combined his favorite classics peanut butter and whiskey to create the most delicious shot, many snubbed their nose at this idea, but it didn't take long before it became their signature shot. He teamed up with his wife to create Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey—and to their surprise, ended up creating something even better than the original shot. California Cowboy Bourbon Whiskey - This Bourbon Whiskey is made in Kentucky , and barreled for two years with no added flavors or colors. Inspired by opportunity and good fortune, California Cowboy Whiskey offers high-quality straight whiskey crafted for those who are persistent, independent, and determined.

Subscribers receive a box of six to 10 samples of craft spirits from across the United States, expertly curated and matched based on their specific tastes to help them learn more about what makes a great whiskey. Learn what to look for, what features make a whiskey great, and speak the language of whiskey like the experts.

To learn more about Shots Box and The Whiskey Club, visit www.shotsbox.com.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a Los Angeles, California-based liquor delivery service that connects online shoppers to exclusive spirits, expertly curated and sourced from small-town distilleries and breweries around the country. The Whiskey Club, their bi-monthly liquor delivery service, offers nationwide delivery of an array of shot-sized craft distilled liquors curated by artisan tastemakers. It's a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor without having tried them first. Connect online to share authentic experiences with other whiskey lovers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

shots-box.png

Shots Box

Shots Box

SOURCE Shots Box