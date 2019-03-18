Shotzr, Inc. Closes Series Seed Round of Equity Financing

Speaking about the opportunity, Frank Cardello, co-founder of Shotzr notes that "Facebook delivers billions of marketing moments every day. We help our clients drive much higher engagement with these campaigns, delivering a higher return on ad spend through contextual personalization of the creative they deploy, at scale. This round will enable Shotzr to make the next stage of investments in our roadmap as we address this opportunity."

Shotzr was founded in early 2017 to address the unprecedented need for targeted creative. Most companies today are driving campaigns across multiple channels, including their own Web properties, Facebook, and Instagram as well as digital display ads, and all these campaigns need contextually relevant, personalized creative to maximize marketing ROI.

"Our customers need something much different than traditional image sources can provide," said Mark Lemmons, Shotzr co-Founder. "We've built technology that bridges the gap between audience and effectiveness in terms of targeted creative, and we look forward to delivering more value to our customers via Shotzr's platform, API and channel integrations due to this round of financing."

