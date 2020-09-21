Should you invest in General Electric, Carnival Corp, Citigroup, Draftkings, or Freeport-McMoRan?
Sep 21, 2020, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for GE, CCL, C, DKNG, and FCX.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- GE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GE&prnumber=092120206
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=092120206
- C: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=C&prnumber=092120206
- DKNG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=DKNG&prnumber=092120206
- FCX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FCX&prnumber=092120206
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver